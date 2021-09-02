September 2, 2021
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 75

All the latest OU football news, including the latest on Theo Wease's injury and piece by piece on Wednesday's brand new depth chart.
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway dive into all the big news from OU football this week (the good, the bad and the ugly), pull apart this week's press conferences and go position-by-position through the depth chart released Wednesday.

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

