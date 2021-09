Lincoln Riley press conference ... Alex Grinch truth-tellin' ... Highlights (and lowlights) from Nebraska ... Looking ahead to West Virginia.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway dive into Tuesday's Lincoln Riley press conference, break down the Alex Grinch press conference, recap the good and bad from Nebraska and preview West Virginia.

