SI Tickets: Oklahoma Fans May Witness Another Offensive Explosion in Morgantown

The Sooner offense has always been dynamic at West Virginia, and both teams have put up record performances when the Mountaineers and Sooners clash.

Oklahoma has put on an offensive show whenever the Sooners travel to Milan-Puskar Stadium.

Will OU entertain the Sooner Nation faithful in Morgantown again this season?

SI Tickets shows lots of good seats still available for Saturday’s noon ET kickoff at WVU when the Sooners and Mountaineers meet in a Big 12 Conference game.

Lower bowl seats can be purchased from SI Tickets for as low as $57, while upper deck seats start at $60. As always, SI Tickets offers one $10 flat fee on your entire ticket purchase.

If history is any indicator, Sooner fans on their way to Morgantown who haven’t bought their tickets yet probably won’t regret it.

OU is unbeaten in Big 12 play against the Mountaineers, and the four games at Milan-Puskar Stadium have been unforgettable:

  • In 2012, Landry Jones outdid Tavon Austin’s 344-yard rushing performance when he threw for a school record 554 yards and six touchdowns, connecting with Kenny Stills on a fourth-down TD throw in the final seconds as the Sooners racked up 662 yards in a 50-49 win.
  • In 2014, Samaje Perine rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns as the Sooners amassed 510 total yards (301 rushing) in a 45-33 victory.
  • In 2016, OU’s offense held off a 331-yard rushing performance by Justin Crawford as the Sooners got 160 rushing yards from Perine and 147 from Joe Mixon, plus 100 yards receiving from Dede Westbrook and four total TDs from Baker Mayfield, including a 75-yard catch-and-run by Westbrook in the snow for a 56-28 win.
  • In 2018, OU got defensive touchdowns from Caleb Kelly and Curtis Bolton, but it took a late fourth-down completion from Kyler Murray — as well as Murray’s 364 passing yards and four touchdowns — to outlast Will Grier’s career-high 539 passing yards and four TDs in a 59-56 thriller.

