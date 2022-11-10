SI Tickets: Oklahoma Fans May Witness Another Offensive Explosion in Morgantown
Oklahoma has put on an offensive show whenever the Sooners travel to Milan-Puskar Stadium.
Will OU entertain the Sooner Nation faithful in Morgantown again this season?
If history is any indicator, Sooner fans on their way to Morgantown who haven’t bought their tickets yet probably won’t regret it.
OU is unbeaten in Big 12 play against the Mountaineers, and the four games at Milan-Puskar Stadium have been unforgettable:
- In 2012, Landry Jones outdid Tavon Austin’s 344-yard rushing performance when he threw for a school record 554 yards and six touchdowns, connecting with Kenny Stills on a fourth-down TD throw in the final seconds as the Sooners racked up 662 yards in a 50-49 win.
- In 2014, Samaje Perine rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns as the Sooners amassed 510 total yards (301 rushing) in a 45-33 victory.
- In 2016, OU’s offense held off a 331-yard rushing performance by Justin Crawford as the Sooners got 160 rushing yards from Perine and 147 from Joe Mixon, plus 100 yards receiving from Dede Westbrook and four total TDs from Baker Mayfield, including a 75-yard catch-and-run by Westbrook in the snow for a 56-28 win.
- In 2018, OU got defensive touchdowns from Caleb Kelly and Curtis Bolton, but it took a late fourth-down completion from Kyler Murray — as well as Murray’s 364 passing yards and four touchdowns — to outlast Will Grier’s career-high 539 passing yards and four TDs in a 59-56 thriller.