SI Tickets: Oklahoma Fans May Witness Another Offensive Explosion in Morgantown

Oklahoma has put on an offensive show whenever the Sooners travel to Milan-Puskar Stadium.

Will OU entertain the Sooner Nation faithful in Morgantown again this season?

SI Tickets shows lots of good seats still available for Saturday’s noon ET kickoff at WVU when the Sooners and Mountaineers meet in a Big 12 Conference game.

Lower bowl seats can be purchased from SI Tickets for as low as $57, while upper deck seats start at $60. As always, SI Tickets offers one $10 flat fee on your entire ticket purchase.

If history is any indicator, Sooner fans on their way to Morgantown who haven’t bought their tickets yet probably won’t regret it.

OU is unbeaten in Big 12 play against the Mountaineers, and the four games at Milan-Puskar Stadium have been unforgettable: