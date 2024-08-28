Sooners in the NFL: Once Retired, Tony Jefferson’s Career Finds New Life in His Home State
After taking a year away from football and even announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tony Jefferson’s comeback bid can be deemed successful. He's earned a spot on the San Diego Chargers' 53-man roster.
Jefferson, 32, spent last season as an intern in the Ravens' scouting department. His return to the NFL marks another inspiring story through the course of his career — and he has had many.
Oklahoma fans will remember Jefferson as the perfect safety in Brent Venables' defense and a member of the 2010 recruiting class.
A dozen years later, Venables is now the head coach at Jefferson’s alma mater, and Jefferson is still playing football. A 4-star recruit, Army All-America, and local California kid, Jefferson’s commitment to Oklahoma was a big one. It started a trend of California commitments and opened up a Golden State pipeline — namely Brennan Clay and Kenny Stills, who formed the famous "Cali Trio."
Funny enough, though, Oklahoma wasn’t his original commitment. In another full-circle moment for Jefferson, his first visit and commitment were to Stanford, where Jim Harbaugh coached at the time. As a local kid from Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, CA, Stanford made sense — it was close to home. Of course, he ultimately switched his pledge to Oklahoma, but now Jefferson will get a chance to team up with Harbaugh after all. He’s the one who signed off on the 53-man roster and gave Jefferson another chance in the league.
His stats at Oklahoma would suggest he made the right decision on where to play college football. In three years as a Sooner, two under Venables, one under Mike Stoops — Jefferson recorded 258 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, eight interceptions and two fumbles.
Jefferson shockingly went undrafted after three productive years at Oklahoma, but it’s no surprise he found a spot in the NFL. He spent four solid years in Arizona and four more in Baltimore before closing it out with the New York Giants in 2022. Over the course of his career, Jefferson recorded 492 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions. He logged 113 total games and 67 starts before retiring after the 2022 season.
Jefferson then spent the entire 2023 season not playing football at all.
His strong preseason showing this year was the icing on the cake to his comeback in the NFL. In the Chargers' last preseason contest, he recorded an impressive 14 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended, one sack , a forced fumble and a quarterback hit. Throughout the course of his career, Jefferson has been a Swiss Army Knife and a versatile player in whatever position he has been asked to play.
Harbaugh, who originally recruited Jefferson at Stanford and is now the head coach of the Chargers, called Jefferson’s final preseason performance a "sensational game" to cap off an impressive summer.
"A sack, forced fumble, two interceptions, [14] tackles," Harbaugh noted. “I've always had great respect for him, admiration for him and he played for my brother [in Baltimore] ... it was great to see him do so well tonight."
For Jefferson, his preseason performance was the final bow tied around an unbelievable summer of getting back into playing shape and proving he still has some gas left in the tank. He proved to himself and the Chargers that he still belongs in the league.
"It took me a second to get rolling and back into it from a physical standpoint,” Jefferson said. “I've finally hit my stride and the trainers did a good job of taking care of me last week. I was able to go out there and fly around today."
Now, the former Oklahoma star is back for another season in the league. He has little left to prove, aside from helping the Chargers take the next step. Whether he’s a starter or just a vocal leader in the locker room, he still has a place in the NFL and will bring a certain veteran edge to a young Chargers team in the middle of a transition period.
"I still have more in the tank," Jefferson, "and that I still have more to prove."