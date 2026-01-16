Oklahoma Earns Portal Commitment from FCS Defensive Back

The Sooners have added depth to their secondary.

Prince Ijioma, a defensive back who last played at Mississippi Valley State, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Friday.

Ijioma played two seasons for the Delta Devils.

As a true freshman in 2024, Ijioma appeared in 10 games and finished the season with 20 total tackles, 12 solo tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

In 2025, Ijioma became a centerpiece on MVSU’s defense. Ijioma registered 39 total tackles, 21 solo tackles and four pass deflections as he appeared in all 12 of the Delta Devils’ games. The defensive back played on 482 defensive snaps in 2025 and boasted an impressive 69.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) overall defensive grade.

Ijioma hails from Little Elm, TX, which is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Other schools that pursued Ijioma in the transfer portal include Buffalo, Campbell and East Texas A&M.

Oklahoma has now added two defensive backs from the transfer portal, as former Oregon cornerback Dakoda Fields pledged with the Sooners last week.

Ijioma and Fields will add depth to the secondary behind the Sooners’ star cornerbacks. OU will return Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory at the position in 2026, barring any last-minute entries into the transfer portal.

Cornerbacks Devon Jordan and Gentry Williams previously entered the transfer portal and have since committed to Baylor and Georgia, respectively. Ijioma and Fields will presumably help fill the voids that they leave behind as depth pieces in the cornerback room.

Altogether, Oklahoma has seen 24 players from its 2025 squad enter the transfer portal. Other key defensive players that have entered include defensive tackle Markus Strong, linebackers Kobie McKinzie and Sammy Omosigho and defensive back Kendel Dolby.

The portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16, though players don’t have to commit to their new school by the closing date.

Oklahoma looks to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

OU will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.