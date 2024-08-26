Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Describes Tony Jefferson's Preseason Performance With One Word
A year ago former Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson retired from the National Football League to join head coach John Harbaugh's staff as a scouting intern.
In the summer of 2023, Jefferson joined the Ravens through the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship, which was established by the NFL in 2015. During an interview on Studio 44 hosted by All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphries, Jefferson spoke about his interest in working for an NFL front office.
"I would always love to become a GM, but I know how hard it is to get in that position and I know it takes a lot of hard work...scouting is something I really like doing. I see myself scouting even when I'm coaching my son's [youth] team.
Jefferson's retirement would be short-lived after he joined the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason to compete for a roster spot in their defensive backs room. The former Oklahoma Sooner proved he still had a lot left in the tank after putting together one of the greatest defensive performances in recent NFL preseason history.
In the Chargers preseason finally, Jefferson was spectacular, putting together a stat line that most would only see in the popular video game Madden. The veteran safety would play both halves in their showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with 14 tackles (11 solo), two interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack, two passes defended, and a quarterback hit.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh called it a "sensational game" during a post game scrum with Los Angeles reporters.
"A sack, forced fumble, two interceptions, [14] tackles. I've always had great respect for him, admiration for him and he played for my brother [in Baltimore]...it was great to see him do so well tonight."
Jefferson credited the Chargers training staff for helping him get up to speed during training camp which showed in his performance Saturday.
"It took me a second to get rolling and back into it from a physical standpoint, I've finally hit my stride and the trainers did a good job of taking care of me last week. I was able to go out there and fly around today."
The decision to come out of retirement looks to have been the right decision by the NFL veteran who spent last season as a member of the New York Giants. This Chargers secondary is looking to improve this season and adding an experienced player like Jefferson could be the remedy this unit needs.