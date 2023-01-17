Sooners in the NFL: Super Wild Card Weekend

And then there were eight.

The NFL’s “Super Wild Card Weekend” is in the books as the first six league playoff games took place across the past three days with eight teams remaining in the chase for the Lombardi Trophy.

Across the postseason field, Oklahoma is well-represented with 21 former Sooners reaching the playoffs in 2022 - the eighth-most of any college program.

One of those is former OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was in action on Monday night as his No. 5-seed Dallas Cowboys visited the No. 4-seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Entering the game as a slight road favorite, the Cowboys knew they were going to need to bring their best to try and knock out legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs.

And they pretty much did just that.

Dallas strolled into Raymond James Stadium and put a smackdown on Tampa Bay, steamrolling the 2021 Super Bowl champs in their building 31-6.

Lamb, as he often does when the Cowboys are at their best, played a key role in his team’s success catching four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The score, the first playoff one of his career, came in the fourth quarter as Dallas put the final dagger in the Buccaneers who were flirting with attempting to make a comeback.

After an ugly finish to the regular season in a Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys put together a high-level performance in their playoff opener to be one of the eight teams still standing heading into next week.

Now, Lamb and his team get to face off with the team who eliminated them in last year’s postseason: the San Francisco 49ers.

Kickoff for that matchup is set for 5:30 p.m. CT next Sunday evening in Santa Clara, CA, with the winner moving just one more victory away from reaching Super Bowl 57.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in the Wild Card round:

Arizona Cardinals

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

WR Marquise Brown:

OL Cody Ford:

OL Marquis Hayes:

QB Kyler Murray:

Atlanta Falcons

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

DL Amani Bledsoe:

Baltimore Ravens

(L 24-17 at Cincinnati)

TE Mark Andrews: 5 receptions on 10 targets for 73 yards, 1 rush for 0 yards

5 receptions on 10 targets for 73 yards, 1 rush for 0 yards OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(W 34-31 vs Miami)

DL Jordan Phillips: DNP (Inactive)

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 24-17 vs Baltimore)

RB Joe Mixon: 11 rushes for 39 yards, 3 receptions on 4 targets for 17 yards

11 rushes for 39 yards, 3 receptions on 4 targets for 17 yards RB Samaje Perine: 2 rushes for 3 yards, 0 receptions on 1 target

Cleveland Browns

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

DE Isaiah Thomas:

DL Perrion Winfrey:

WR Mike Woods:

Dallas Cowboys

(W 31-14 at Tampa Bay)

LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Neville Gallimore: DNP (Inactive)

DNP (Inactive) WR CeeDee Lamb: 4 receptions on 6 targets for 68 yards, 1 touchdown

Denver Broncos

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

OLB Nik Bonitto:

S Delarrin Turner-Yell:

Houston Texans

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo:

Kansas City Chiefs

(Bye Week to Divisional Round)

TE Blake Bell:

OT Orlando Brown:

C Creed Humphrey:

LS James Winchester:

Las Vegas Raiders

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

LB Curtis Bolton:

Los Angeles Chargers

(L 31-30 at Jacksonville)

LB Kenneth Murray: 2 solo tackles, 6 assisted tackles, 0.5 sacks for 3 yards, 1 quarterback hurry

Los Angeles Rams

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

QB Baker Mayfield:

Minnesota Vikings

(L 31-24 vs NY Giants)

LB Brian Asamoah: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles OL Bobby Evans: DNP (Practice Squad)

New England Patriots

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

OLB Ronnie Perkins:

RB Rhamondre Stevenson:

New York Giants

(W 31-24 vs Minnesota)

DB Tony Jefferson: 2 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 1 quarterback hurry

2 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 1 quarterback hurry WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)

New York Jets

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

OL Dru Samia:

Philadelphia Eagles

(Bye Week to Divisional Round)

RB Kennedy Brooks:

QB Jalen Hurts:

OL Lane Johnson:

OL Tyrese Robinson:

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

S Tre Norwood:

San Francisco 49ers

(W 41-23 vs Seattle)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(L 41-23 at San Francisco)

CB Tre Brown: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles S Steven Parker: DNP (Practice Squad)

Washington Commanders

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)