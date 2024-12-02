Sooners in the NFL Week 13: Jalen Redmond Breaks Out, Joe Mixon Tops Century Mark

Baker Mayfield finished 11 of 12 for 114 yards (+17.4% CPOE) in the fourth quarter and overtime in the @Buccaneers' comeback win over the Panthers after starting 10 of 21 for 121 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs (-17.6% CPOE) through the first three quarters.#TBvsCAR | #WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/xsZs9wLXEC