Sooners in the NFL Week 13: Jalen Redmond Breaks Out, Joe Mixon Tops Century Mark

Oklahoma's NFL stars were led by a familiar faces and a surprising breakout player on Sunday.

Ross Lovelace

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) spins the ball before dancing in the endzone celebrating his touchdown score during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) spins the ball before dancing in the endzone celebrating his touchdown score during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma’s collection of NFL talent was on display throughout Week 13 action. Sure, everyone knows the star power that the Sooners have in the league and expect weekly production from those players. But the talent stretches deeper than that, as Week 13 proved any former Sooner can have an impact on any given Sunday.

Jalen Redmond was the walking example of that against the Arizona Cardinals. Redmond has been active most weeks during the back half of the season. He did enough to stick around on Minnesota’s roster after a big preseason and has been able to make a few plays here and there. On Sunday, though, he broke out in a big way.

The former Oklahoma defensive lineman helped the Vikings sneak by the Cardinals with four total tackles, two solo tackles, and two massive tackles for loss. Redmond’s efforts secured him a game ball afterwards, in what appeared to be a pretty special moment in the locker room postgame.

Oklahoma’s three-headed monster at quarterback went 2-1 during Sunday action, but all three struggled through the air surprisingly. Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield did enough to grind out a win, but Kyler Murray fell just short.

Mayfield led a game-tying drive that pushed the contest into overtime, where the Buccaneers topped the Panthers to keep their playoff hopes steady. Hurts scored two touchdowns in a turnover free performance, leading the Eagles to a massive win over the Ravens and securing the team’s eighth straight victory.

Joe Mixon topped the century mark once again, rushing 20 times for 101 yards and a score. Sunday marked his seventh 100-yard game of the season. On the season, Mixon is now up to 887 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing a few games with an injury. When healthy, he has been one of the NFL’s best running backs.

Mark Andrews found the end zone once again, too. The Ravens tight end hauled in six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown on Sunday marked the seventh of the season for Andrews.

Keep reading to see how the rest of Oklahoma’s NFL stars fared on Sunday: 

Arizona Cardinals

(L 23-22 at Minnesota)

  • QB Kyler Murray: 31-of-45 for 260 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, 7 rushes for 48 yards

Baltimore Ravens

(L 24-19 vs Philadelphia)

  • TE Mark Andrews: 6 catches for 67 yards and 1 touchdown, 1 rush for 2 yards

Buffalo Bills

(W 35-10 vs San Francisco)

  • DL Jordan Phillips: Active, played

Carolina Panthers

(L 26-23 vs Tampa Bay)

  • OL Andrew Raym (R): Practice squad

Chicago Bears

(L 23-20 at Detroit)

  • QB Caleb Williams: 20-of-39 passing for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns, 4 rushes for 39 yards

Cincinnati Bengals

(L 44-38 vs Pittsburgh)

  • OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at LT
  • OT Cody Ford: Started at LG

Cleveland Browns

(Monday Night at Denver)

  • LB Ogbo Okoronkwo:

Dallas Cowboys

(W 27-20 vs New York Giants)

  • WR CeeDee Lamb: 2 catches for 39 yards, left early with shoulder injury
  • OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at right tackle

Denver Broncos

(Monday Night vs Cleveland)

  • OLB Nik Bonitto:
  • Delarrin Turner-Yell:
  • WR Marvin Mims Jr:
  • OG Ben Powers:

Detroit Lions

(W 23-20 vs Chicago)

  • DE Isaiah Thomas: Practice Squad

Houston Texans

(L 32-27 vs Tennessee)

  • RB Joe Mixon: 20 rushes for 101 yards and 1 touchdown, 4 catches for 18 yards

Jacksonville Jaguars

(L 23-20 vs Houston)

  • OT Anton Harrison: Started at RT

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 19-17 vs Las Vegas)

  • Creed Humphrey: Started at center
  • LS James Winchester: Started at long snapper
  • OL Wanya Morris: Started at left tackle
  • WR Marquise Brown: IR
  • RB Samaje Perine: 1 catch for 15 yards

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 17-13 at Atlanta)

  • Tony Jefferson: 8 total tackles, six solo

Los Angeles Rams

(W 21-14 at New Orleans)

  • DT Neville Gallimore: Active, played, no stats recorded

Minnesota Vikings

(W 23-22 vs Arizona)

  • LB Brian Asamoah: 1 tackle
  • DE Jalen Redmond: 4 tackles, 2 solo, 2 tackles for
  • OT Walter Rouse (R): Active, played in his first game of the season

New England Patriots

(L 25-24 vs Indianapolis Colts)

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 18 rushes for 73 yards, 3 catches for 21 yards

New Orleans Saints

(L 21-14 vs LA Rams)

  • QB Spencer Rattler: Inactive

New York Giants

(L 27-20 at Dallas)

  • RB Eric Gray: 1 kick return for 36 yards

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 24-19 at Baltimore)

  • QB Jalen Hurts: 11-of-19 for 118 yards and 1 touchdown, 9 rushes for 29 yards and 1 touchdown
  • TE Grant Calcaterra: No stats recorded
  • OT Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

San Francisco 49ers

(L 35-10 at Buffalo)

  • OL Trent Williams: Injured, DNP

Seattle Seahawks

(W 26-21 vs Seattle)

  • CB Tre Brown: No stats recorded

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(W 26-23 at Carolina)

  • QB Baker Mayfield: 21-of-33 for 235 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, 3 rushes for 8 yards
  • WR Sterling Shepard: 4 catches for 42 yards

Tennessee Titans

(L 42-19 at Washington)

  • LB Kenneth Murray: 5 tackles, 5 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, 0.5 sacks

Washington Commanders

(W 42-19 vs Tennessee)

  • Tress Way: 1 punts for 52 yards
  • Austin Seibert: Injured Reserve
Published
