Sooners in the NFL, Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys may be on the other side of the Red River but it may be inevitable that an abundance of Sooner fans will sport navy and white jerseys this football season.

CeeDee Lamb Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb certainly made a name for himself in the college football world.

Now, being a first round draft pick to the Cowboys, there are high expectations to be met in Jerry’s World. In typical CeeDee fashion, he did not let a second game surpass without being noticed.

Lamb nearly doubled his receiving yards from Week 1 to Week 2. Against the Atlanta Falcons, he accounted for six receptions for 106 yards. A miraculous onside kick recovery with less than two minutes to go and Lamb’s 10-yard reception and run for an additional 15 yards put Dallas inside the 40-yard-line. Lamb’s play enabled the Cowboys, once down nine with two minutes to play, to kick a field goal and take down the Falcons 40-39.

This doesn't figure to be a one-hit wonder game for the former Sooner. Lamb is known for clutch plays and impeccable timing. This is only the beginning for this NFL rookie.

Here’s how former Sooners did in Week 2:

Arizona Cardinals

(30-15 W, Washington)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 77 snaps as a starter on offense. 8 rushes, 67 yards, 1 TD. Completed 26-of-48 passes for 286 yards, 1 TD. Sacked three times.

DE Jordan Phillips: Played 33 of 66 snaps as a starter on defense and 2 snaps on special teams. Made 1 sack, resulting in a forced fumble.

Baltimore Ravens

(33-16 W, Texans)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 38 of 65 snaps as a substitute on offense. 3 catches, 29 yards.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 44 of 65 snaps as a starter on offense. 5 catches, 42 yards.

OL Orlando Brown: Played all 65 snaps as a starter on offense and 7 snaps on special teams.

OL Ben Powers: Played 7 snaps on special teams.

Buffalo Bills

(31-28 W, Miami)

OL Cody Ford: Played 43 of 61 snaps as a starter at right guard on offense and 5 snaps on special teams.

OL Daryl Williams: Played all 61 snaps as a starter at right tackle on offense.

Cincinnati Bengals

(35-30 L, Cleveland)

RB Joe Mixon: Played 48 of 92 snaps as a starter on offense. 16 rushes for 46 yards. 4 catches for 40 yards.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 16 snaps on special teams.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 21 snaps on special teams. Made 1 assisted tackle.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Played 24 snaps as a starter on defense. Made 1 solo tackle and 1 assisted tackle.

Cleveland Browns

(35-30 W, Cincinnati)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 58 snaps as a starter on offense. 3 rushes for 5 yards. Completed 16-of-23 passes for 219 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.

K Austin Seibert: Inactive

Dallas Cowboys

(40-39 W, Atlanta)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 68 of 92 snaps as a starter on offense and 4 snaps on special teams. 9 targets, 6 catches, 106 yards. 1 punt return, 3 yards, 2 fair catches. Put the Cowboys in field goal range to win the game.

DT Neville Gallimore: Played 14 snaps as a backup on defense.

TE Blake Bell: Played 33 snaps as a backup on offense and 14 snaps on special teams. 3 targets, 2 catches, 34 yards.

Detroit Lions

(42-21 L, Green Bay)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 15 of 59 snaps on offense as a backup. 7 rushes, 41 yards.

Houston Texans

(33-16 L, Baltimore)

WR Kenny Stills: Played 28 of 59 snaps on offense as a substitute. 3 targets, 2 catches, 16 yards receiving.

Jacksonville Jaguars

(33-30 L, Tennessee)

WR Dede Westbrook: Inactive.

Kansas City Chiefs

(23-20 W, LA Chargers)

LS James Winchester: Played 10 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 4 placekicks and 5 punts.

Los Angeles Chargers

(23-20 L, Kansas City)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played 64 of 77 snaps on offense as a starter and 7 snaps on special teams. Made 10 tackles (4 solo).

Los Angeles Rams

(37-19 W, Philadelphia)

OT Bobby Evans: Played 6 snaps on special teams.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Played 20 of 71 snaps on defense and 16 on special teams. Made 3 tackles (2 solo).

Minnesota Vikings

(28-11 L, Indianapolis)

OL Dru Samia: Played all 54 snaps on offense at right guard and 1 snap on special teams.

New York Giants

(17-13 L, Chicago)

WR Sterling Shepard: Played 15 of 65 snaps as a starter on offense. 4 targets, 2 catches, 29 yards receiving. 1 rush, 6 yards. Left at end of first half with toe injury, later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Philadelphia Eagles

(37-19 L, L.A Rams)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played 3 of 71 snaps on offense as a backup.

Lane Johnson: Played 69 of 71 snaps as a starter on offense and 1 snap on special teams.

San Francisco 49ers

(31-13 W, NY Jets)

OL Trent Williams: Played 53 of 61 snaps as a starter at left tackle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(31-17 W, Carolina)

CB Parnell Motley: Inactive.

Washington Football Team

(30-15 L, Arizona)

P Tress Way: 6 punts, 47.3 avg., 43.2 Net avg., 1 touchback, 60-yard long.