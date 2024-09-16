Sooners in the NFL Week 2: CeeDee Lamb Gets Loose, Wanya Morris Hauls in Touchdown
Oklahoma’s former stars had a big day on the biggest stage during the NFL’s week two action, led by a superstar wide receiver and a backup offensive lineman.
Despite Dallas’ shocking blowout loss at home to New Orleans, CeeDee Lamb was his usual superstar self. After receiving a massive contract extension, Lamb has been terrific. He was the Cowboys’ only bright spot in a 44-19 loss, hauling in four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Lamb’s score came on a 65-yard reception that gave shades of his 2019 touchdown against Texas in the Red River Rivalry. With no running game, the Cowboys should have a simple game plan moving forward: Get Lamb the ball and get out of the way.
Perhaps the most iconic play of the day for Oklahoma’s NFL talent belonged to Kansas City’s backup tackle Wanya Morris. Morris has seen reserve action on the offensive line and played significant snaps down the stretch last season, but isn’t quite a weekly starter at this point. Andy Reid’s offensive creativity saw Morris as the beneficiary on Sunday in ways that Oklahoma fans would’ve never imagined.
In a critical game against conference rival Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City lined up in a heavy package and leaked Morris out as a tight end. He found himself wide open in the end zone and Patrick Mahomes hit him on the money. Morris hauled it in for a 1-yard touchdown and let the crowd know with a signature celebration.
In other news, Rhamondre Stevenson continued his positive start to the season by giving the Patriots a massive boost in the rushing game. He tallied 81 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, adding two receptions for nine yards through the air.
In two games this season, Stevenson has registered 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots offense has been able to move the ball thanks to Stevenson’s physical rushing style. He was a hard runner at Oklahoma and it’s showing for New England this season.
To read more on this week’s headliners, check out Sooners on SI’s full breakdown on Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Austin Seibert.
Keep reading to see how the rest of Oklahoma's NFL stars played on Sunday, and check back in at Sooners on SI for weekly NFL coverage:
Arizona Cardinals
(W 41-10 vs Los Angeles Rams)
- QB Kyler Murray: 17-of-21 passing, 266 yards and 3 touchdown, 5 rushes for 59 yards
Baltimore Ravens
(L 26-23 vs Las Vegas)
- TE Mark Andrews: 4 catches for 51 yards
Carolina Panthers
(L 26-3 vs Chargers)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Inactive
Cincinnati Bengals
(L 26-25 @ Kansas City)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at left tackle
- OT Cody Ford: Reserve role
Cleveland Browns
(W 18-13 @ Jacksonville)
- LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: 1 QB hit
Dallas Cowboys
(L 44-19 at Dallas)
- WR CeeDee Lamb: 4 catches for 90 yards and 1 touchdown
- DL Jordan Phillips: No stats recorded
- OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at left tackle
Denver Broncos
(L 13-6 vs Denver)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 4 tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 1 reception for 10 yards, 3 punt returns for 20 yards and a longest return of 9 yards
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
- OLB Ronnie Perkins: IR
Houston Texans
(W 19-13 vs Chicago)
- RB Joe Mixon: 9 rushes for 29 yards, 3 receptions for 25 yards
Jacksonville Jaguars
(L 18-13 vs Cleveland)
- OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT
Kansas City Chiefs
(W 26-25 vs Cincinnati)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started at center
- LS James Winchester: Started at long-snapper
- OL Wanya Morris: 1 reception for 1 yard and 1 touchdown
- WR Marquise Brown: Injured
- RB Samaje Perine: 1 reception for 3 yards
Los Angeles Rams
(L 41-10 @ Arizona)
- DT Neville Gallimore: 1 tackle
Minnesota Vikings
(W 23-17 vs San Francisco)
- LB Brian Asamoah: Active, no stats recorded
- DE Jalen Redmond: Inactive
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(L 23-20 vs Seattle)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 21 rushes for 81 yards and 1 touchdown, 2 receptions for 9 yards
New York Giants
(L 21-18 at Washington)
- RB Eric Gray: 5 kick returns for 128 yards, average of 25.6 yards, long of 30 yards
Philadelphia Eagles
(Monday Night Football vs Atlanta)
- QB Jalen Hurts:
- OL Lane Johnson:
San Francisco 49ers
(L 23-17 at Minnesota
- OL Trent Williams: Started at tackle
Seattle Seahawks
(W 26-20 vs Denver)
- CB Tre Brown: 1 tackle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(W 20-16 at Detroit)
- QB Baker Mayfield: 12-of-19 for 185 yards, 1 touchdowns and 1 interception, 5 rushes for 34 yards and 1 touchdown
Tennessee Titans
(L 24-17 vs New York Jets)
- LB Kenneth Murray: 8 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Washington Commanders
(W 21-18 vs New York Giants)
- P Tress Way:
- K Austin Seibert: 7-7 on field goals, long of 45 yards, game-winner