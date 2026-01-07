49ers vs. Eagles: Four Bold Predictions for Wild-Card Round Clash in NFL Playoffs
One of the more intriguing matchups of the NFL’s wild-card weekend features a bout between the No. 3 seed Eagles and No. 6 seed 49ers.
The game will be played Sunday at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 11.
It’s been an up and down season for the Eagles, who have still not yet discovered their best form offensively. They rank 24th in total yards per game, 23rd in passing yards and were in the middle of the pack in terms of points per game and rushing yards per game. For a team coming off a Super Bowl win, it wasn’t exactly what fans had hoped for, but they’ve managed to secure the three seed and home field advantage in the opening round.
As for the 49ers, despite dealing with myriad injuries, the team won six of its last seven games to finish at 12–5, but still ended third in their division. Brock Purdy missed a chunk of time to injury but he was sharp when he returned, and Christian McCaffrey remains lethal as always.
This will only be the third time the Eagles and 49ers have ever squared off in the playoffs, with their most recent meeting coming in the 2023 NFC Championship. That game was a blowout in favor of Philadelphia, 31–7.
Without further ado, let’s dive into some bold predictions for the wild-card round clash.
Brock Purdy will have at least two touchdown passes but also two turnovers
Purdy has been great since returning from injury, throwing 16 touchdown passes in his last seven games. Turnovers have been something of an issue, however, as he’s recorded six interceptions in that span, including one in each of his last three games.
The Eagles will be looking to get after Purdy and make him uncomfortable in the pocket, and that type of pressure could result in some rushed or errant throws.
Even if the pass rush gets through, however, I think Purdy will still have some success through the air. He’s averaging 2.2 passing touchdowns per game this season, a stark improvement from the 1.4 he recorded last season. I’m expecting a two-plus touchdown game out of Purdy, though I also think Philadelphia will force a couple of turnovers against him, whether it be fumbles or interceptions.
Jalen Hurts won’t throw a passing touchdown but will rush for two scores
While Hurts doesn’t often turnover the ball, he’s always been prone to some rather lackluster games through the air. He’s had four games this season without a single touchdown pass. In those games, however, when the passing attack isn’t flowing, he’s been effective at making plays with his legs. He has four rushing touchdowns in those four games without a passing touchdown, and I’m expecting a similar outcome on Sunday.
I think Hurts will struggle to find open receivers as the sometimes-stagnant Eagles’ passing attack will struggle once again. Instead of throwing for touchdowns, however, Hurts will look to get into the end zone himself. I’m predicting Hurts, who has eight rushing touchdowns this season, will score on the ground twice against the 49ers.
Christian McCaffrey will tally 150-plus scrimmage yards and two touchdowns
Just as McCaffrey is the No. 1 option out of the backfield for the 49ers, he’s also the team’s leading receiver. McCaffrey has 1,202 rushing yards and 924 receiving yards this season, and I’m expecting another versatile performance from the superstar running back on Sunday against the Eagles.
I think McCaffrey will rush for 75-plus yards while also catching at least six passes for another 75-plus receiving yards. Additionally, I believe he’ll find pay dirt twice in the game. He’ll be a focal point for Purdy, especially if the Eagles’ pass rush is able to get home quickly. McCaffrey can change any game in a moment’s notice, and he’ll be the reliable safety net for Purdy and the rest of the 49ers offense.
I’m predicting McCaffrey will have 150-plus scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns. This season, he’s recorded such a stat line in two games, most recently during the Week 17 win against the Bears.
49ers will advance to NFC divisional round in one-score win
This game has all the makings of a close one, and I truly believe it will come down to the wire. In the end, however, I think San Francisco will have a slight edge over the Eagles and do just enough to secure its place in the divisional round.
I think Kyle Shanahan’s squad will pick up a win thanks to a dramatic game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, with Purdy and McCaffrey getting the team into scoring position. Kicker Eddy Pineiro has been excellent this season, converting on 96.6% of his field goal attempts, and the biggest kick of his season may well be waiting in the wild-card round.