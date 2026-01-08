Buccaneers Fire OC Josh Grizzard, Will Find Fifth Replacement in Five Years
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles is already making moves on his coaching staff just one day after he confirmed his job status with the team.
On Thursday, Bowles fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard and quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. There could be other coaching staff decisions made, but these were the first two firings in Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers will have their fifth new OC in five years, all of which have been under Bowles. Grizzard leaves after his one season in Tampa Bay. This was his first stint as an offensive coordinator in the NFL after working in other offensive coaching roles on the Bucs and the Dolphins before that.
Lewis had been the quarterbacks coach in Tampa Bay since 2023, and he was the wide receivers coach for the team for two seasons before that.
The Bucs were in the middle of the pack in regards to various offensive stats this past season under Grizzard. They were 19th in passing yards (3,755), 23rd in yards per attempt (6.7), tied for 11th in touchdowns (26) and finished 17th in offensive rating amongst the NFL (89.9).
Baker Mayfield will work with his ninth new OC throughout his career whenever the Buccaneers find Grizzard’s replacement. Once the new OC is hired, that person will help the search to find the quarterback coach replacement. Mayfield will have a whole new duo of coaches to work with in the 2026 season, a year in which the team needs to rebound from its disappointing ending to the ‘25 season.
The Buccaneers started out the season 6–2, but then lost seven of its final nine games to cost them the final NFC playoff spot to the Panthers. The team will want to finish out stronger next season, and now will have some new coaches to help them.