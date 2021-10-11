Sooners in the NFL: Week 5

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a come-from-behind road victory in a pivotal game with the Carolina Panthers.

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 5 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens.

For former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, the fifth game of the year was a make-or-break road contest with the Carolina Panthers.

Sitting at 1-3 coming into the day, the wiggle room remaining for the Eagles was essentially non-existent with Hurts’ squad simply having to have a big performance to keep their season afloat.

The day didn’t start off well for Philadelphia offensively, with the Eagles only being able to muster up six points in the first half with Hurts fumbling a ball out of their end zone for a safety along the way.

On the road and desperate for a win, Philly trailed 15-6 at the break.

But, in classic Hurts fashion, the Eagles would not go away quietly in the second half of action.

Late in the third quarter, Hurts would punch in a 1-yard touchdown run to slice the deficit down to 15-13 and give Philadelphia some hope and momentum.

After the Panthers tacked on a field goal to push their lead back out to five points, the Eagles would turn the ball over on downs giving Carolina a stranglehold on the game.

But, Philadelphia’s defense and special teams would come up huge forcing a three-and-out and then blocking a Panthers punt to set up Hurts and the offense at the Carolina 27-yard line.

From there, the former Heisman runner-up did the rest.

Hurts would connect with tight end Dallas Goedert to move the Eagles inside the 10 before running in the eventual game-winning touchdown for his second rushing score of the game.

Hurts and former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith would link up on the two-point conversion to push the lead to 21-18 followed by Philadelphia icing the game with an interception of Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold.

The win keeps the Eagles breathing at 2-3 heading into a Thursday night clash with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

Hurts finished his day completing 22 of 37 passes for 198 yards with one interception, adding 30 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 5:

Arizona Cardinals

(17-10 W vs San Francisco)

QB Kyler Murray : Completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards, 1 touchdown, longest pass 33 yards, 7 rushes for 1 yard

: Completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards, 1 touchdown, longest pass 33 yards, 7 rushes for 1 yard DL Jordan Phillips: DNP, IR

Baltimore Ravens

(vs Indianapolis on Monday Night)

TE Mark Andrews :

: WR Marquise Brown :

: OT Adrian Ealy :

: OG Ben Powers:

Buffalo Bills

(38-20 W at Kansas City)

OT Cody Ford : Saw playing time at guard

: Saw playing time at guard OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right guard

Chicago Bears

(20-9 W at Las Vegas)

RB Damien Williams: 16 rushes for 64 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions on 3 targets for 20 yards

Cincinnati Bengals

(25-22 L vs Green Bay)

LB Jordan Evans : No recorded tackles

: No recorded tackles RB Joe Mixon : 10 rushes for 33 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception on 1 target for 2 yards

: 10 rushes for 33 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception on 1 target for 2 yards RB Samaje Perine: 11 rushes for 59 yards, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 24 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Cleveland Browns

(47-42 L at LA Chargers)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 23 of 32 passes for 305 yards, 2 touchdowns, longest pass 71 yards, 2 rushes for 8 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(44-20 W vs NY Giants)

WR CeeDee Lamb : 4 receptions on 6 targets for 84 yards, 1 touchdown, longest reception 49 yards, 1 rush for 4 yards

: 4 receptions on 6 targets for 84 yards, 1 touchdown, longest reception 49 yards, 1 rush for 4 yards DT Neville Gallimore: DNP, IR

Detroit Lions

(19-17 L at Minnesota)

CB Parnell Motley : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) K Austin Seibert: 3 for 3 on field goal attempts, longest field goal 52 yards

Kansas City Chiefs

(38-20 L vs Buffalo)

TE Blake Bell : 1 reception on 1 target for 4 yards

: 1 reception on 1 target for 4 yards OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Saw playing time as long snapper

Las Vegas Raiders

(20-9 L vs Chicago)

DT Gerald McCoy: DNP, Out for Season with Injury

Los Angeles Chargers

(47-42 W vs Cleveland)

LB Kenneth Murray: DNP, IR

Los Angeles Rams

(26-17 W at Seattle on Thursday Night)

OT Bobby Evans : Did not play

: Did not play LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle, played 17 of 65 defensive snaps, played 6 special teams snaps

Minnesota Vikings

(19-17 W vs Detroit)

WR Dede Westbrook: 3 receptions on 4 targets for 18 yards, 1 punt return for 2 yards

New England Patriots

(25-22 W at Houston)

DE Ronnie Perkins : DNP, Inactive

: DNP, Inactive RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 11 rushes for 23 yards

New Orleans Saints

(33-22 W at Washington)

WR Kenny Stills: 2 receptions on 5 targets for 17 yards, 1 rush for 1 yard

New York Giants

(44-20 L at Dallas)

WR Sterling Shepard: DNP, Inactive

Philadelphia Eagles

(21-18 W at Carolina)

QB Jalen Hurts : Completed 22 of 37 passes for 198 yards, longest pass 53 yards, 1 interception, 9 rushes for 30 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

: Completed 22 of 37 passes for 198 yards, longest pass 53 yards, 1 interception, 9 rushes for 30 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns OT Lane Johnson: DNP, Inactive

Pittsburgh Steelers

(27-19 W vs Denver)

DB Tre Norwood: 2 solo tackles

San Francisco 49ers

(17-10 L at Arizona)

LB Curtis Bolton : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) RB Trey Sermon : 1 rush for 7 yards

: 1 rush for 7 yards OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(26-17 L vs LA Rams on Thursday Night)

CB Tre Brown: DNP, IR

Tennessee Titans

(37-19 W at Jacksonville)

DE Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

(33-22 L vs New Orleans)

P Tress Way: 3 punts for 154 yards, longest punt 56 yards, 51.3 yards per punt

