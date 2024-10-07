Sooners in the NFL Week 5: Rhamondre Stevenson Runs Wild, Quarterbacks Star
Oklahoma’s NFL performances were once again highlighted by two stellar quarterback performances. Both Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray — former Heisman winners in Norman — starred on the gridiron in Week 5 action.
Mayfield and the Buccaneers fell short against the Falcons, but he did his part, throwing for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-24 passing. Murray pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the weekend, leading the Cardinals into San Francisco and walking away with a win. He threw for 195 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 83 yards and another score on the ground.
One of the biggest bright spots for this week’s Sooners in the NFL was former running back Rhamondre Stevenson. After fumble issues earlier in the season, the Patriots made it clear they were prepared to fully split running back carries and start Antonio Gibson. Nothing was stopping Stevenson on the field today, though, and he forced New England’s hand. Stevenson rushed 12 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. His lone score came on a physical 33-yard sprint to the end zone.
Mark Andrews finally emerged in Baltimore’s offense as he totaled four receptions for 55 yards. Ceedee Lamb had a primetime opportunity against the Steelers, but once again couldn’t get going. It was a frustrating night for the former Oklahoma star, recording just five catches for 62 yards and a heated conversation with his quarterback.
Follow Sooners on SI for more Oklahoma in the NFL stats this year, and keep reading for the full round-up of stats:
Arizona Cardinals
(W 24-23 at San Francisco)
- QB Kyler Murray: 19-of-30 passing, 195 yards and 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 7 rushes for 83 yards and 1 touchdown
Baltimore Ravens
(W 41-38 at Cincinnati)
- TE Mark Andrews: 5 targets, 4 catches, 55 yards
Carolina Panthers
(L 36-10 at Chicago)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Inactive
Cincinnati Bengals
(L 41-38 @ Baltimore)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at T
- OT Cody Ford: Reserve role
Cleveland Browns
(L 34-13 @ Washington)
- LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: Ruled out with an illness
Dallas Cowboys
(W 20-17 @ Pittsburgh)
- WR CeeDee Lamb: 5 catches for 62 yards
- DL Jordan Phillips: No stats recorded
- OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at left tackle
Denver Broncos
(W 34-18 vs Las Vegas)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 tackle,1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hits
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 2 punt returns for 54 yards, 1 reception for 7 yards, 1 rush for 17 yards
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
Houston Texans
(W 23-20 vs Buffalo)
- RB Joe Mixon: OUT
Jacksonville Jaguars
(W 37-34 vs Indianapolis)
- OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT
Kansas City Chiefs
(Monday night vs Saints)
- C Creed Humphrey:
- LS James Winchester:
- OL Wanya Morris:
- WR Marquise Brown:
- RB Samaje Perine:
Los Angeles Chargers
(Bye Week)
- S Tony Jefferson:
Los Angeles Rams
(L 24-19 vs Green Bay)
- DT Neville Gallimore: 2 tackles
Minnesota Vikings
(W 31-29 at Green Bay )
- LB Brian Asamoah: No stats recorded
- DE Jalen Redmond: Inactive
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(L 15-10 vs Miami)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 12 rushes for 89 yards and 1 touchdown, 4 catches for 3 yards
New York Giants
(W 29-20 at Seattle)
- RB Eric Gray: 2 kick returns for 44 yards, 3 catches for 50 yards, 4 rushes for 4 yards and 1 fumble
Philadelphia Eagles
(Bye Week)
- QB Jalen Hurts:
- OL Lane Johnson:
San Francisco 49ers
(L 24-23 vs Arizona)
- OL Trent Williams: Started at tackle
Seattle Seahawks
(L 29-20 vs New York Giants)
- CB Tre Brown: 7 tackles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(L 36-30 at Atlanta)
- QB Baker Mayfield: 19-of-24 passing for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns, 6 rushes for 42 yards
- WR Sterling Shepard: 1 catch for 4 yards and 1 touchdown
Tennessee Titans
(Bye week)
- LB Kenneth Murray:
Washington Commanders
(W 34-13 vs Cleveland)
- P Tress Way: 4 punt for an average of 48 yards, long of 53
- K Austin Seibert: 2-2 field goals with a long of 30, 4-of-4 extra points