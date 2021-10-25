Sooners in the NFL: Week 7

Former Oklahoma running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine both scored touchdowns in the Cincinnati Bengals' upset of the Baltimore Ravens.

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 7 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks.

On a mostly light slate in terms of marquee matchups, one of the biggest games of the day took place among the top two teams in the AFC North with the 5-1 Baltimore Ravens hosting the 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals.

These two teams feature a plethora of former Sooners but it was the running back tandem that Oklahoma fans know so well that stole the show.

Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine shared the backfield in Norman during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and are teammates a second time at the next level after Perine was claimed off waivers by the Bengals in 2019.

Alongside quarterback Joe Burrow and a bevy of receiving talent, Mixon and Perine have helped Cincinnati blossom into one of the most fun offenses to watch work in the entire NFL under head coach, and Norman-native, Zac Taylor.

Joe Mixon Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday was no different as the Bengals proclaimed to the rest of the league that their 4-2 start was no fluke and they are a legitimate contender in the AFC with a 41-17 shellacking of the Ravens in Baltimore.

Mixon and Perine both contributed to the cause, scoring a touchdown each and combining for 111 yards on 23 carries.

As Sooners, Mixon and Perine were both highly productive as well despite having to split carries.

Over his three seasons, Perine amassed an astounding 4,122 yards - the most in Sooners program history. Highlighted, of course, by the single-game NCAA rushing record performance against Kansas in 2014 when he totaled an absurd 427 yards on the ground.

Samaje Perine Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mixon, meanwhile, ran for 2,027 yards along with 894 yards receiving in his two seasons donning the crimson and cream.

Now, the two former Sooners teammates are helping lead the charge on one of the biggest surprises in the league through the first seven weeks.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 6:

Arizona Cardinals

(31-5 W vs Houston)

QB Kyler Murray : Completed 20 of 28 passes 261 yards, longest pass 47 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, 6 rushes for 10 yards

: Completed 20 of 28 passes 261 yards, longest pass 47 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, 6 rushes for 10 yards DL Jordan Phillips: 1 solo tackle, 1 pass deflection

Baltimore Ravens

(41-17 L vs Cincinnati)

TE Mark Andrews : 3 receptions on 7 targets for 48 yards, longest reception 24 yards

: 3 receptions on 7 targets for 48 yards, longest reception 24 yards WR Marquise Brown : 5 receptions on 14 targets for 80 yards, longest receptions 39 yards, 1 touchdown

: 5 receptions on 14 targets for 80 yards, longest receptions 39 yards, 1 touchdown OT Adrian Ealy : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(Bye Week)

OT Cody Ford :

: OT Daryl Williams:

Chicago Bears

(38-3 L at Tampa Bay)

RB Damien Williams: 3 rushes for 5 yards, longest rush 4 yards

Cincinnati Bengals

(41-17 W at Baltimore)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Joe Mixon : 12 rushes for 59 yards, longest rush 21 yards, 1 touchdown

: 12 rushes for 59 yards, longest rush 21 yards, 1 touchdown RB Samaje Perine: 11 rushes for 52 yards, longest rush 46 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception on 1 target for 23 yards

Cleveland Browns

(17-14 W vs Denver on Thursday Night)

QB Baker Mayfield: DNP (Inactive)

Dallas Cowboys

(Bye Week)

WR CeeDee Lamb :

: DT Neville Gallimore:

Detroit Lions

(28-19 L at LA Rams)

CB Parnell Motley : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) K Austin Seibert: 4 for 4 on field goal attempts, longest field goal 47 yards, 1 for 1 on extra points

Kansas City Chiefs

(27-3 L at Tennessee)

TE Blake Bell : Saw playing time at tight end

: Saw playing time at tight end OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Saw playing time at long snapper

Las Vegas Raiders

(33-22 W vs Philadelphia)

DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(Bye Week)

LB Kenneth Murray:

Los Angeles Rams

(28-19 W vs Detroit)

OT Bobby Evans : DNP

: DNP LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 solo tackle

Minnesota Vikings

(Bye Week)

WR Dede Westbrook:

New England Patriots

(54-13 W vs NY Jets)

DE Ronnie Perkins : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: DNP (Inactive)

New Orleans Saints

(at Seattle on Monday Night)

WR Kenny Stills:

New York Giants

(25-3 W vs Carolina)

WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (Inactive)

Philadelphia Eagles

(33-22 L at Las Vegas)

QB Jalen Hurts : Completed 18 of 34 passes for 236 yards, longest pass 27 yards, 2 touchdowns, 13 rushes for 61 yards, longest rush 16 yards

: Completed 18 of 34 passes for 236 yards, longest pass 27 yards, 2 touchdowns, 13 rushes for 61 yards, longest rush 16 yards OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Bye Week)

DB Tre Norwood:

San Francisco 49ers

(30-18 L vs Indianapolis)

LB Curtis Bolton : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) RB Trey Sermon : Saw playing time but received no carries

: Saw playing time but received no carries OT Trent Williams: DNP (Inactive)

Seattle Seahawks

(vs New Orleans on Monday Night)

CB Tre Brown:

Tennessee Titans

(27-3 W vs Kansas City)

DE Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Inactive)

(24-10 L at Green Bay)

P Tress Way: 3 snaps as holder

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.