Regardless of the outcome between Oklahoma and Texas on Saturday, the Sooners can chalk up at least a couple wins this week.

The first came on Wednesday, when dynamic SI99 wideout Billy Bowman decommitted from Texas. Oklahoma has been in hot pursuit of the Denton Ryan speed demon for several months, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he signs with Oklahoma.

The second win came Friday evening, as elite 2022 receiver Luther Burden announced his verbal pledge to the Sooners.

Burden, one of the top prospects at any position in the 2022 cycle, chose Oklahoma over Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Missouri.

He becomes the second wideout in the class to commit to the Sooners, joining Garland product Jordan Hudson. Linebacker Kobie McKinzie is the only other player in the class of 2022 with a pledge to Oklahoma.

Burden stands 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 194 pounds. The 247Sports composite recruiting rankings list him as the state of Missouri's top prospect, the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation, and the No. 14 overall player in the nation. The only receiver ranked higher than Burden is Caleb Burton, another priority target for Oklahoma.

Should he maintain his current composite recruiting score of 0.9913, Burden would be the second highest-rated wideout ever to attend OU, behind only Jadon Haselwood.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.