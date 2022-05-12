Skip to main content

Sooners Land Missouri Transfer WR Javian Hester

Oklahoma added wide receiver depth with the addition of Missouri transfer Javian Hester.

Former elite prospect and Booker T. Washington standout Javian Hester announced Wednesday he will transfer from Missouri to Oklahoma. 

Hester, a 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore, appeared in 13 games for the Tigers last season, recording 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He was the top recruit in Missouri's 2020 class, Barry Odom's last recruiting class as head coach.

Out of high school, Hester was a 4-star according to 247 and a 3-star on Rivals, where he was also listed as the No. 5 player in Oklahoma. He had offers from many of the top schools around the country, including Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Texas.

While Hester will play wide receiver for the Sooners, he also played defensive back in high school, further showcasing his versatility. He racked up 69 catches for 1,404 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Hornets during his high school career. The Tulsa product is known for his bursts of speed. 

Aside from being a serious speedster thanks to his long strides, Hester also has an impressive catch radius. He made many highlight-reel type plays while at Booker T. His length could make him a true red zone threat for OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

With the addition of Hester, the Sooners seem to be set at wide receiver heading into the 2022-23 season. With Marvin Mims and Theo Wease, along with talented youngsters like Jalil Farooq and Jayden Gibson

Hester will have three seasons of eligibility remaining for the Sooners.

