Sooners On SI (Emergency OC) Podcast, Ep. 271
Sooners On SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present episode 271 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a full recap of today's breaking news about the hiring of Ben Arbuckle from Washington State as Oklahoma's new offensive coordinator. Hoover and Chapman break down Arbuckle's short coaching history, the unusual path he took as a driver for Uber Eats while getting his coaching career underway, where he's been, the quarterbacks he's coached, the coaches he's learned from, why Brent Venables took a chance on a 29-year-old, which offensive coaches are staying at OU, plus a complete breakdown of all of Arbuckle's statistical accomplishments, preferences, tendencies, formations and lots more, including the latest activity from OU players in the transfer portal and even two recruiting decommits.
To listen to the podcast, user the embedded player below, follow the links to your preferred podcast platform, or watch the video versioon on YouTube.