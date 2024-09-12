Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 249
Hoover, Chapman and Sweet take on the Sooners' latest injury news, how to fix the OU offense, Brent Venables' thoughts on our tough questions, Tulane preview and more.
In this story:
Sooners On SI's John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Randall Sweet present episide 249 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: What's wrong with the Oklahoma offense (what isn't?), can the OU defense hold up, what stood out from Tuesday's Brent Venables press conference (Hoover's still asking the tough questions), the Sooners' very, very latest injury news (and who's playing this week and who's not), Tulane preview (is Oklahoma on Upset Alert?), a preview of a big weekend in the SEC and lots more.
