Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 251
After more than three years, the SEC has come to Oklahoma. Sooners On SI breaks down the historic implications and the game itself, plus big news in recruiting, basketball and softball.
In this story:
Sooners On SI's John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Randall Sweet present episode 251 of the Sooners on SI Podcast: SEC play is FINALLY here, so we give you a FULL preview of No. 15 Oklahoma's game against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday, a complete breakdown of OU's offense against Tennessee's defense, the Vols offense against the Sooners' defense, the crucial special teams matchup and more, plus the latest BIG developments in recruiting, some huge news in basketball and a little on Patty Gasso's new statue.
To listen to the podcast, use the embedded player below, or choose your podcast platform (links below), or watch the video version on YouTube.
