Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 256
Hoover and Chapman break down Saturday's game with a preview of the Sooners and the Longhorns, including a visit from Longhorns On SI's Matt Galatzan.
Sooners On SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present Episode 2567 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: Oklahoma's plans to face Texas as both teams come in off a bye week, how much QB Michael Hawkins can handle, the latest injury updates, the matchup of OU's offense against Texas' defense, the matchup of OU's defense against Texas' offense, who has the edge in special teams, a deep-dive segment on Texas with Longhorns On SI publisher Matt Galatzan, and lots more.
To listen to the podcast, use the embedded player below, follow the links to your podcast platform or watch the video version on YouTube:
