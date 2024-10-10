All Sooners

Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 256

Hoover and Chapman break down Saturday's game with a preview of the Sooners and the Longhorns, including a visit from Longhorns On SI's Matt Galatzan.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops and defensive back Key Lawrence (12) celebrate with the Golden hat trophy in 2023.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops and defensive back Key Lawrence (12) celebrate with the Golden hat trophy in 2023. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Sooners On SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present Episode 2567 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: Oklahoma's plans to face Texas as both teams come in off a bye week, how much QB Michael Hawkins can handle, the latest injury updates, the matchup of OU's offense against Texas' defense, the matchup of OU's defense against Texas' offense, who has the edge in special teams, a deep-dive segment on Texas with Longhorns On SI publisher Matt Galatzan, and lots more.

To listen to the podcast, use the embedded player below, follow the links to your podcast platform or watch the video version on YouTube:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Podbean

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football