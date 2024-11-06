Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 264
Hoover and Chapman take one last look at Maine, discuss the injured Sooners coming back and break down a full preview of Missouri with Missouri On SI's Joey Van Zummeren.
In this story:
Sooners On SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present episode 264 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: how beating Maine helps move OU forward, the health of two returning wide receivers this week at Missouri, why OU needs to run the ball first, a full preview and deep-dive breakdown on the Tigers, including QB Brady Cook's health situation, with Missouri on SI's Joey Van Zummeren, what a win means at this point of the season, the real importance of going to a bowl game, another bye week coming up, plus a quick look at OU basketball.
To listen to the podcast, use the embedded player below, follow the link to your preferred podcast platform, or watch the video version on YouTube.
