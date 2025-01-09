Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 278
Hoover and Field discuss the Sooners' latest portal additions on defense, how good the defense can be with so many players back, the latest recruiting setback, defensive coordinator search, basketball and more.
Sooners On SI's John Hoover and Carson Field present episode 278 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a deep dive on the latest comings and goings in the transfer portal and how they fit on next year's defense, the big news on who decided to stick it out at OU, the Sooners' latest recruiting news, an update on Brent Venables' search for a defensive coordinator, plus what's coming up for men's basketball and women's basketball.
To listen, use the embedded player below, follow the links to your preferred podcast platform, or watch the video version on YouTube.
