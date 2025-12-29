Oklahoma Legend, Star NFL Lineman Suffers Injury on Sunday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers and former Oklahoma offensive lineman Trent Williams exited Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears early with a hamstring injury.

Williams appeared to suffer his injury on a play in which 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw a pick-six on the game’s first play from scrimmage. The veteran tackle attempted to chase down Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards but didn’t catch him, instead landing on the ground in an uncomfortable way.

Trent Williams injured.



He was running during the pick 6, and immediately felt it, unfortunate 💔 pic.twitter.com/J7zXcWz1pp — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 29, 2025

Williams did not return to the game, which the 49ers won 42-38.

San Francisco (12-4) had already clinched a playoff spot ahead of Sunday's game. With Sunday's victory, the 49ers can win both the NFC West and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Williams has played in the NFL since 2010, when the Washington Redskins selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He played in Washington until 2019, when the franchise traded him to the San Francisco 49ers.

The former Sooner is already considered one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. Williams has reached the Pro Bowl 12 times, and he earned First Team All-Pro honors each year between 2021 and 2023.

At Oklahoma, Williams was an instant contributor. He became a starter as a true freshman in 2006 and started 39 games for the Sooners over his four years. Williams was a two-time First Team All-Big 12 pick, and he was a consensus All-American in 2009.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The second-half slide continued for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they lost 20-17 to the Miami Dolphins.

There were high highs and low lows to Mayfield’s outing on Sunday. The quarterback completed 33 of his 44 pass attempts for 346 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions.

Tampa Bay’s loss to the Dolphins was its fourth in a row and seventh in the last eight games. Mayfield has also struggled along with his team, as he has thrown eight interceptions in his last eight games.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Former Oklahoma Stars Look to Solidify NFL Playoff Spots in Week 17

Four New Head Coaches Add Uncertainty to Oklahoma’s Already Tough 2026 Slate

Oklahoma’s Recruiting, Retention Efforts Shining Through to End Calendar Year

Still, Tampa Bay controls its own playoff destiny. The Buccaneers are currently one game back of the first-place Carolina Panthers with one week remaining. But the teams play against each other in Week 18, and if the Bucs win, then they’ll also win the division and get the privilege of playing a home playoff game.

Mayfield is seeking his third NFC South title in as many years since joining the Buccaneers in 2023.

Mayfield, of course, was a legend at OU, leading the Sooners to a 33-6 record during his three years as the starting quarterback. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and led OU to the College Football Playoff.

Cody Ford, OL, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals guard Cody Ford (61) falls out of bounds near the end zone in the third quarter of a NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. Bengals won 37-14. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals made ex-Oklahoma lineman Cody Ford a part of their offensive game plan on Sunday.

In the third quarter, Ford lined up as an outside receiver for the Bengals and caught a short pass from quarterback Joe Burrow. Ford used his 6-3, 345-pound frame to his advantage, and dragged multiple defenders as he took the reception 21 yards and gave Cincinnati a goal-to-go situation.

Bengals OL Cody Ford splits out wide and makes a play!



AZvsCIN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/wtHhQilvuF — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Ford has played in the NFL for seven years and has appeared in 97 games at the professional level. He previously played for the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills before joining the Bengals in 2023.

Ford spent four years in Norman. He was a First Team All-Big 12 pick and a third-team All-American in 2018, his final season at OU.