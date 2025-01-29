Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 281

All Sooners

The guys take on Jim Knowles, what Brent Venables will do next, big recruiting news, the big week for Sooners in the NFL plus lots more.

Oklahoma Sooners On SI's John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field present episode 281 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: what really happened to the Jim Knowles-to-OU narratives, where Brent Venables turns next for his defensive coordinator, the latest in OU recruiting, including a commitment and an unexpected offer, plus Sooners in the Super Bowl, Sooners in the Pro Bowl, and updates on men's basketball, women's basketball, softball, baseball, gymnastics and even OU tennis.




