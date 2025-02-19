Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 283
Sooners On SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present the Sooners On SI Podcast: a full breakdown of Oklahoma's latest revenue and expenses, and ask some uncomfortable questions about why other schools are making huge profits while the Sooners are not. They also take a hard look at OU basketball and where the program has fallen under coach Porter Moser and whether it can ever get back to what Sooner Nation wants, examine whether Brent Venables' hire of Kevin Wilson was a good idea or not, plus a look at women's hoops, OU baseball and Sooner softball. There's a lot packed into this episode!
To listen, follow the links below to your preferred podcast platform, or watch the video version on YouTube (later Wednesday).
