Sooners On SI Podcast, Episode 246
Recapping Temple, OL solutions, WR options, BV on the iPads craze, two big-time DBs, so many takeaways, previewing Houston, the SEC's first big week and lots more.
Sooners On SI's John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Randall Sweet present episode 247 (not 248!) of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a quick look back at Oklahoma's season-opening win over Temple, what solutions might the OU offensive line have, what options the wide receivers have, what Brent Venables really thinks about iPads and gameday tech, two DBs who have been super so far, can the Sooners keep up the takeaway pace, what we know about this week's opponent, Houston, and a quick look around the SEC and Oklahoma's upcoming opponents.
