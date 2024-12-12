Sooners On SI (Portalpalooza) Podcast, Ep. 273
The staff breaks down every position of need and who's being offered in the transfer portal, plus previews the bowl game, dives into the 2025 schedule and more.
Sooners On SI's John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field present episode 273 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a deep, deep dive into all the offers Oklahoma has made in the transfer portal as well as the visits to campus, breaking it down position by position and player by player. Plus, which Sooners have entered the portal so far (it's up to 23 as of this podcast), the three levels of player who enter the podcast, how important are the portal "rankings," a quick Armed Forces Bowl preview with OU's upcoming game against Navy, pulling apart next year's schedule release, and a bit on basketball.
