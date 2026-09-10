Sooners Pre-Michigan Notebook: Cole Sullivan, David Stone, Jason Witten and Sonny Brown Updates

ANN ARBOR, MI — When Oklahoma linebacker Cole Sullivan steps into The Big House on Saturday, he’ll no doubt have some flashbacks.

From the sounds of it, he’ll also have some fans on the other sideline.

Sullivan began his college career at Michigan and was a valuable player for the Wolverines in 2025. But in January he transferred to OU and has found a place at Brent Venables’ cheetah linebacker position.

His old teammates will be rooting for him this week — to an extent — when the Sooners and Wolverines tangle in Michigan Stadium in their noon kickoff.

“It hurts my heart,” safety Rod Moore said with a playful pained grin. “No, I can’t wait to see Cole. He’s probably gonna ball out, but I can’t wait to see Cole.”

“Oh yeah, Cole Sullivan — that was one of my roommates,” said offensive lineman Jake Guarnera. “So, excited to go against him and excited to see him.”

“Oh, I’m excited,” said running back Jordan Marshall. “Great kid. Great person. Love the kid. You guys have got the chance to talk to him. There’s really nothing else to say. He’s a great guy. He’s gonna go out there and play as hard as he can. He loves the guys here still. Great person, great family. And I’m excited.”

Witten Turns to Stone

In case it hasn’t dawned on anyone yet, Oklahoma’s Brent Venables actually has an assistant coach who has a national college football award named after him.

And yes, there is a Sooner on the Jason Witten Award Watch List.

And no, it’s not a tight end award.

Junior defensive tackle David Stone is among 89 FBS players nominated for the 10th annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year on Thursday.

Nominees have “demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field,” according to a press release for the Witten Award.

Twenty semifinalists will be selected by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee and announced on Oct. 13. Three finalists will then be named for the award on Monday, December 14. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony, which will take place in Spring of 2027.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez of Texas Tech received the award last year.

“It is an incredible honor to announce this group of young men as the watch list for the Collegiate Man of the Year,” Witten said in a press release. “These student-athletes have all demonstrated exceptional leadership, often in the face of adversity, and are perfect examples of what the sport of college football is all about.”

The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fun from Witten’s SCORE Foundation.

Sooners’ Brown in Orange Hall

Former Oklahoma defensive back Sonny Brown will finally get his moment in the Florida sunshine when he is inducted into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame this year.

Brown, former Miami DB Kenny Calhoun and former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck have been announced as the 2026 inductees to the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame.

Brown was a key force on Oklahoma’s defense with five interceptions in three consecutive Orange Bowl appearances.

In 1985, Brown made six tackles and pulled down his first postgame interception in his first Orange Bowl appearance in OU’s 28-17 loss to Washington.

In the Sooners’ 25-10 win over Penn State on Jan. 1, 1986, Brown had two interceptions as coach Barry Switzer guided Oklahoma to its sixth national championship.

And in 1987, Brown recorded two tackles and two interceptions in a dominant 42-8 victory over Arkansas.

Brown’s appearances and statistics place him as a cornerstone of Oklahoma’s prestigious history at the Orange Bowl.

The 2026 Hall of Fame class will join an existing roster of 142 honorees who have made a significant impact on the Orange Bowl since its inception in 1935.

The three legends will be honored in an on-field ceremony at the 2027 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Jan. 14, 2027, at Hard Rock Stadium.

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