Spencer Rattler named Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist

Oklahoma's quarterback is on pace to challenge Sam Bradford's school record for passer efficiency

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was named to the Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist list on Monday.

Rattler is one of 17 semifinalists — and one of only two freshmen — for the award that goes to college football’s top quarterback.

Rattler, a redshirt freshman from Phoenix, has thrown for 2,512 yards while completing 69 percent of his passes (178-of-260) with 24 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for four scores.

His passer efficiency rating (174.7) is on pace to challenges Sam Bradford’s OU freshman record (176.53), set in 2007.

Rattler has thrown at least two touchdowns in eight of OU’s nine games, and has three games this season with four TD throws.

Rattler leads all FBS freshmen in TD passes (24), passing offense (279.1 yards per game), yards per pass (9.7) and total offense (290.6 yards per game). Among QBs who have played more than three games this season, Rattler ranks eight nationally in passing TDs, 10th in yards per pass, 12th in passer efficiency, 15th in completion percentage, 16th in yards per completion and 18th in passing offense.

Finalists will be named on Dec. 22.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.