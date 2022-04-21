Spring Practice Built a Solid Foundation for Oklahoma's Offensive Line

Bill Bedenbaugh said he's pleased with his unit's progress so far, but there's still plenty of work to be done between now and the Sooners' season opener.

NORMAN — Oklahoma entered spring practice looking for a couple of new answers along the offensive line.

Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes both elected to move on to the NFL Draft, meaning OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh needs a pair of new starters by the time the Sooners take the field against UTEP next fall.

Anton Harrison, Andrew Raym and Chris Murray all return with starting experience from last year at tackle, center and guard respectively, as does former Arizona transfer Robert Congel.

Tackle Wanya Morris was a starter at Tennessee before struggling to get on the field last year for the Sooners, and Bedenbaugh brought in McKade Mettauer from the transfer portal, who brings a wealth of experience playing guard from his days at California.

"Obviously spring ball is extremely important," Bedenbaugh said in a press conference on Thursday, "but the time you put in starting now – obviously after the spring game until we get back – is probably the most important time, especially for an offensive lineman.

“I feel good about basically what, to me, is a starting point if we continue to progress,” Bedenbaugh said Thursday.

On the interior of the line specifically, Bedenbaugh said he was encouraged by the growth he’s seen this spring.

“I think overall, the guys have done a really good job,” Bedenbaugh said. “… I really like the way that they are working. I like the way they’ve learned the offense. The time that they are putting in is showing up on the field. They seem to be more cohesive.

“I feel good about where we are today. Now, this is going to be a huge summer for us. This is a time when you win games. … Again, the interior, do I feel good? Yeah. Do I feel great? No. I feel great, pretty good about four guys right now, and hopefully we can get that to six. If it’s four, we can make some things work.”

Through spring practice, a pair of guys who would bring back experience have been banged up.

Bedenbaugh said Raym sustained an injury during the third practice of spring, which has prevented him from going through drills at full speed.

“He can’t push off and he can’t block people,” Bedenbaugh said. “He can't absorb any force.”

Still, Raym has been working at the mental aspect of the game, something that Bedenbaugh said he’s been able to grasp even with the new offense.

Congel, who competed with Raym for playing time last year, also has battled through an injury.

“He’s tougher than hell. Love that kid,” Bedenbaugh said. “He broke his hand, left hand, I want to say the third or second practice. Didn’t miss a snap. Hasn’t missed a snap. Even when he broke it. He practiced the rest of the time.

“And for you guys that don’t know, it’s hard to block people with two hands. He’s got one. And he did an awesome job. He’s so much better. He’s so much more confident than he was last year.”

As the season gets closer next fall, Bedenbaugh said there could be some room to shuffle guys around.

“I think at tackle we’re probably a little deeper (than at guard),” Bedenbaugh said. “If I had to say today. We may have to move some guys around.”

And Bedenbaugh is no stranger to making adjustments to the line mid-season. Regardless of who is playing where, OU’s offensive line coach has shown again and again he’s just trying to get his best five on the field.

Saturday will be a chance to display how the offensive line has come along this spring, but regardless of the result, Bedenbaugh knows there’s still plenty of work that needs to take place before the team takes the field for the first time.

“I’ve got an idea right now, today, of where we’re at,” Bedenbaugh said. “And that’s not going to change based on if we’re really, really good in the spring game or if we’re really, really bad. Now do I want to be bad? Heck no.

“I don’t want to be bad. But I’m expecting them to play good. It’s just like one practice. It’s not going to change what happened for the 14 other practices.”

