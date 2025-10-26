Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Makes Final List for Local Offensive Line Prospect

Had a great time at @OU_Football yesterday! Appreciate the hospitality from the coaches and staff and look forward to building the relationship. #OUDNA #BoomerSooner #FaithFamilyFootball @JimNagy_Sooners @COACHSTACE_ @LakeDawson_ @TomLoy247 @A1__Performance @jwesleyg1228… pic.twitter.com/ucv5AJ7tYa