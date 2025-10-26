Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Makes Final List for Local Offensive Line Prospect
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s early kickoff game against Ole Miss was a big one in terms of recruiting.
The Sooners had several commits and prospects on hand for their game against the Rebels, which they lost 34-26.
Here is the latest in OU football recruiting:
Commits attend Saturday’s game
Mikhail McCreary, a Class of 2027 defensive back committed to OU, was on hand for the Sooners’ loss to the Rebels.
McCreary is a consensus 4-star prospect and is the No. 176 player in the 2027 class, per 247Sports.
Also in attendance were 2026 quarterback Bowe Bentley and 2027 offensive lineman Cooper Hackett, according to sources.
Bentley is one of 21 players pledged with the Sooners from the Class of 2026. The Celina, TX, native is a consensus 4-star prospect.
Hackett, currently a high-school junior, is a 5-star recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2027 class. A product of Fort Gibson, OK, Hackett flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to OU in September. OU’s 2027 class — with five commits — is currently ranked No. 1 nationally, per 247Sports.
High-priority targets visit for Ole Miss game
A long list of uncommitted recruits from the 2027 and 2028 classes were also in attendance for the Ole Miss game.
Two 4-star prospects in the 2027 class from different schools in Utah — edge rusher Krew Jones and safety Bode Sparrow — took a picture together prior to the contest.
Listed at 6-5 and 245 pounds, Jones also has offers from Ohio State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Texas, Michigan and Oregon. The Millville, UT, native is ranked as the No. 146 player in the 2027 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Sparrow, from Kaysville, UT, is a consensus top-100 recruit who plays both wide receiver and safety. He logged 16 receiving touchdowns on offensive snaps while intercepting nine passes in the secondary in 2024.
Other players from the 2027 class that visited include Southlake, TX, wide receiver Brody Knowles and Arizona defensive back Mikyal Davis.
From the 2028 class, consensus top-100 recruit Keith Nolen Jr. took an unofficial visit on Saturday.
Nolen, an athlete, hails from Ashburn, VA. He is ranked the No. 96 player in the 2028 class by 247Sports.
Despite being just a sophomore, Nolen has picked up offers from Duke, Maryland, Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Sooners have yet to offer Nolen.
Edge rusher Reagan Smith and wide receiver Corlin Wright are two other prospects that visited for OU’s game against the Rebels.
Norman North OL down to top three
Norman North High School offensive lineman Daniel McMorris is down to his final three schools, and he will make his college decision on Friday, per Parker Thune of OU Insider.
An offensive tackle, McMorris is a consensus 3-star recruit. McMorris decommitted from Minnesota last month after pledging with the Golden Gophers in June.
Cal and Texas Tech are the other two finalists for McMorris’ recruitment, per Thune’s report.