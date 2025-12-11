Six Oklahoma Players Land on AP's All-SEC Team

Two Oklahoma players who might have been hoping for a spot on the 2025 All-SEC team on Tuesday simply had to wait a day, while a third Sooner was elevated to first team.

The Associated Press released its All-Southeastern Conference football squads on Wednesday, and six Sooners in all made the AP's first and second teams, as voted on by media members who cover the league.

Punter Grayson Miller and kicker Tate Sandell both landed on the AP first team All-SEC squad, just as they did the day before on the coaches' team. This time, they were joined by wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, who garnered second-team honors on the coaches' team.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas, a senior from Fort Lauderdale, FL, was a first-team choice among the coaches, but was named second-team All-SEC by the media. Thomas was joined by two Sooners who didn't get a mention on the coaches' first-, second- or third-teams, were both named second-team All-SEC by the AP.

Defensive tackle Gracen Halton and linebacker Owen Heinecke were both accorded second-team honors.

Halton, a senior, remained arguably the biggest big-play specialist among a defensive line that has been widely hailed as the best in the nation. Halton started just five games as line coach Todd Bates rotated him regularly with Damonic Williams, Jayden Jackson and David Stone. Halton had 31 tackles during the regular season to go with seven TFLs, 3 1/2 sacks, six hurries, two passes defensed and a fumble he returned 4 yards for a touchdown — the Sooners’ first takeaway of the season.

Halton has the team’s third-highest overall defensive grade this season, according to PFF, with an 83.1 on 392 snaps, including an 85.1 grade on run plays, which ranks second.

Heinecke, a redshirt junior from Tulsa, has played in all 12 games and started each of the last four contests this year after primarily playing in a special teams role the last two seasons. He ranks second on the team with his 67 total tackles and 10.0 tackles for loss, and has registered 2.0 sacks, four pass breakups, a QB hurry and a forced fumble.

His strip-sack against Tennessee led to Thomas’ 71-yard fumble return touchdown. In that game, Heinecke made his first career start and registered a career- and team-high 13 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a sack, to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Prior to this season, he had totaled 11 career tackles and none for loss.