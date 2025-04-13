Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Offering Several Prospects, Hosting Others This Weekend
Brent Venables and his coaching staff have been extremely busy this past week as they finished spring practice with the Crimson Combine along with a plethora of visitors on campus this weekend.
The combination of the spring transfer portal opening up, their upcoming massive recruiting weekends and continuing to offer high school talent it's full speed ahead for the Oklahoma football.
Visiting This Weekend
Some of the top talent among the high school rankings was in Norman this weekend and it was full recruiting blitz from the Sooner coaching staff along with the current and former players.
An elite duo along the line of scrimmage from IMG Academy made their way to Norman and both have their own unique ability in the trenches, along with their connection to current Oklahoma commit offensive linemen Will Conroy.
Breck Kolojay plays alongside Conroy on the offensive line. While originally from Littleton, CO Kolojay has been a steady presence along the Crusader offensive line for the past two seasons. According to 247Sports the 6-5, 320-pounder is currently the No. 22-ranked interior offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class.
Some of the other programs among the leaders for Kolojay include Tennessee, Georgia and Miami.
There also are elite players on the defensive side of the ball at IMG Academy and it doesn't get any bigger then 4-star edge rusher Jake Kreul. Kreul is coming off a season where he had 39 tackles and six sacks in nine games. Some of the other programs interested in Kreul include Miami, LSU and Michigan.
The final elite visitor this week along the line of scrimmage was Carter Scruggs. The Leesburgh, VA, native is the No.12 ranked offensive tackle and is a top 200 player in the 2026 class according to 247Sports. Some of the other major competitors for Scruggs include Penn State, Clemson and Michigan.
Scholarship Offers
This week there were a couple of offers made to some potential playmakers on the defensive side of the ball.
We will start with Omarii Sanders. The four-star safety out of Nashville, TN, is one of the top players in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Sanders is currently the No. 25-ranked player and No. 3 safety and the class according to 247Sports and has all the ability to become the next great safety at Oklahoma.
Other schools interested in Sanders include Florida State, Ohio State and Georgia among others.
The next offer Oklahoma made this week was to three-star edge rusher DeAnthony Lafayette. The Orlando, FL, native stands at 6-1, 230-pounds and has steadily gained more interest over the winter months. Lafayette had 73 tackles this past season.
Some of the other programs interested in Lafayette include LSU, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
The final offer this week was to Orem, UT, native Kaue Akana. The three-star athlete is one of the top players in Utah. Currently he plays both wide receiver and in the defensive secondary but it looks that he will focus on the defensive side of the ball at the next level,
Some of the other schools who have shown interest in Akana include UCLA, USC and Oregon.