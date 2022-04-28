Skip to main content

Talk of Fame Network Names Oklahoma's All-Time NFL Team

There are plenty of legendary names on both sides of the ball in Oklahoma's All-Time NFL team.

In preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft, the Talk of Fame Network has announced its all-time Oklahoma NFL team. 

It's part of the network's larger effort this spring to identify all-time NFL teams from numerous schools, including Oklahoma State, Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Arkansas, USC and more.

There are names from all decades, from the 1960s to players currently in the NFL. With the Sooners' rich football tradition, the list is predictably stacked.

Aside from the team championships, the Sooners have an incredible line of individual award winners. Oklahoma has seven Heisman Trophy winners and 162 All-Americans. The Sooners have also produced 49 first-round NFL draft picks.

OU has produced five No. 1 overall draft selections starting with defensive end Lee Roy Selmon in 1976, halfback Billy Sims in 1980 and quarterbacks Sam Bradford in 2010, Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Kyler Murray in 2019.

Here’s the Talk of Fame Network's all-time University of Oklahoma NFL team:

  • *-QB--Kyler Murray, 2 Pro Bowls, 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year
  • HB--Adrian Peterson, NFL MVP 2012, 3-time rushing champ
  • FB--Steve Owens, Pro Bowl
  • WR--Tommy McDonald, Hall of Fame
  • *-WR—CeeDee Lamb, Pro Bowl
  • TE--Keith Jackson, 6 Pro Bowls
  • T--Ralph Neely, 1960s NFL all-decade team
  • *-T--Trent Williams, 9 Pro Bowls
  • G--Davin Joseph, 2 Pro Bowls
  • G--Greg Roberts, 4-year starter with Tampa Bay
  • C--Tom Brahaney, 9-year veteran
  • DE--Lee Roy Selmon, Hall of Fame
  • DE --Derland Moore, Saints 50th anniversary team
  • DT--Tommie Harris, 3 Pro Bowls
  • DT--Gerald McCoy, 6 Pro Bowls
  • OLB--Steve Zabel, 13 fumble recoveries in nine seasons
  • MLB--Brian Bosworth, 1987 NFL all-rookie team
  • OLB--Curtis Lofton, 948 tackles in 9 seasons
  • CB--Bobby Boyd, 1960s NFL all-decade team
  • CB--Clendon Thomas, 11-year starter, 27 interceptions]
  • S--Roy Williams, 5 Pro Bowls
  • S--Scott Case, 30 career interceptions, Super Bowl champion
  • K--Uwe von Schamann, 101 FGs, 540 points in 6 seasons at Miami
  • *-P--Tress Way, Pro Bowl, 47.0-yard average in 8 seasons
  • KR--Greg Pruitt, 194 career punt returns, 106 kick returns

*-Still active

While only one running back spot was listed, the Sooners had other serious candidates too overshadowed by one of the all-time greats in Peterson. Billy Sims, Billy Vessels, Greg Pruitt and Joe Washington all enjoyed great careers.

Current OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray also won an NFL rushing title in 2014, while Joe Mixon's career is off to an extremely promising start.

There are multiple other current players that could find a spot on this list someday soon, too. Lane Johnson and Orlando Brown have been consistently dominant, while Creed Humphrey had an outstanding rookie season. Mark Andrews has found extreme success in Baltimore.

To have so many legendary players left off an all-time list says a lot about the staying power of a program. The Sooners have strong history in both college football and the NFL. 

