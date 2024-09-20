Tennessee Volunteers: By the Numbers
The SEC pulled no punches.
Oklahoma’s first conference game will be a physical battle against one of the nation’s best teams through the first month of the season.
Josh Heupel’s No. 6-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) have made quick work of all three opponents in the first three weeks, pummeling Chattanooga, NC State and Kent State.
The stage is set for a top 15 clash, and ESPN’s College GameDay is on hand in Norman to see if the No. 15-ranked Sooners (3-0) can pull an early season upset.
Led by Nico Iamaleava, Tennesse has set SEC records for its performances over three games.
But OU’s defense is unquestionably the best unit the Volunteers have seen so far, and Iamaleava hasn’t faced a true road environment.
The Sooners will have the backing of 85,000 rowdy fans Saturday night, but ultimately the game will be down to if the Oklahoma defense can contain an explosive Tennesse attack and if Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line can keep quarterback Jackson Arnold upright in the face of the Vols’ talented pass rush.
66.7
Heupel’s offense hasn’t had any trouble scoring points.
The Volunteers have yet to be held under 50 points this year, and they’ve feasted on big plays.
But execution hasn’t been perfect in the red zone.
Tennessee has scored on 90.5 percent of possessions that wind up inside the 20-yard line, which ranks 49th in the country, but punching the ball across the goal line for a touchdown hasn’t been a given.
The Volunteers have scored touchdowns on 66.7 percent of their red zone trips. Opposing defenses have held Tennessee to five field goals on such possessions, and Heupel’s offense has come up empty-handed on two of the 21 trips to the red zone.
Oklahoma, on the other hand, has put up points on 13-of-13 trips to the red zone, converting for 10 touchdowns and three field goals inside the 20.
Last year, the Sooners came up with a pair of big goal line stands, first against Texas and then again two weeks later against UCF.
Brent Venables’ defense hasn’t allowed much room for opposing offenses to operate between the 20’s this year. Tennessee is going to have success due to the array of weapons at Iamaleava’s disposal, but the Sooners have shown the ability to bend without breaking, which could be huge if Saturday’s SEC battle is tight in the fourth quarter.
71
Tennessee’s offense is built around the RPO, so it should come as no shock that Heupel uses plenty of play action looks to try and fool defenses.
Per SIS Football, the Volunteers have utilized play action on 71 percent of passes this year, which is well above last year’s national average.
Thirty-six percent of Tennessee’s passing looks have come out of the RPO, which will stress Oklahoma’s talented linebacker corps.
All that means is stopping the run will be even more important on Saturday night.
If the Sooners can limit Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson, the play action won’t be as effective. The Volunteers would have to drop back in more obvious passing situations, making things straightforward for Oklahoma’s pass rush.
But containing Sampson is easier said than done.
Simply winging up front won’t be enough.
Even if defensive tackles Damonic Williams, Da’Jon Terry and Jayden Jackson blow up Tennessee’s offensive line, the Sooners will have to tackle in the open field to neutralize Sampson.
Per Pro Football Focus, 211 of Sampson’s 357 rushing yards have come after contact. Sampson has forced 11 missed tackles through three games per PFF.
The Sooners will need to rally to the football to ensure Sampson doesn’t turn a negative play into a positive as he’s the most elusive back OU has seen in the young 2024 season.
87.5
Everyone on Oklahoma’s offensive coaching staff is aware of the threat Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr. poses.
He finished 2023 with 10 total sacks, a pick six and two forced fumbles as he terrorized opposing quarterbacks off the edge.
Pearce has yet to make his mark in 2024, but he’ll have plenty of chances to get after Arnold on Saturday night.
The Volunteers have sent Pearce after the opposing quarterback on 87.5 percent of the passing snaps that he’s been on the field for, per PFF.
Pearce’s pass rushing win rate is 17.9 percent, which ranks 31st in the SEC per PFF, but he’ll have plenty of help.
Tennessee utilizes a large rotation along the defensive line, meaning Oklahoma’s offensive line will have to repel platoons of fresh bodies.
Defensive end Joshua Josephs ranks 18th in the SEC with a 22.2 percent pass rush win rate, and Tyre West ranks 22nd with a 20.0 win rate per PFF.
Tim Banks, Tennessee’s defensive coordinator, isn’t afraid to send pressure all night long, and he won’t shy away from testing an Oklahoma offensive line that has consistently battled communication issues through the opening three weeks of the season.