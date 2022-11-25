Texas Tech Red Raiders: By the Numbers

Last week, Oklahoma finally clinched bowl eligibility.

The Sooners held on for a 28-13 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Bedlam, taking a bit of the pressure off this week’s trip to Lubbock.

But the Texas Tech Red Raiders are looking to finish strong as well, hoping to cap off Joey McGuire’s first season on the sidelines with a win.

Oklahoma’s defense will get stressed again as the Red Raiders will try to run plenty of plays at a breakneck pace, but Texas Tech’s offense will still give OU opportunities to make plays with a porous offensive line.

12

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough is back to his role as a starter after missing a chunk of the season due to injury Annie Rice / Avalanche-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Due to poor injury luck, Texas Tech has had a revolving door at quarterback.

Tyler Shough was named the starter out of camp, but he missed a large chunk of the year.

In his absence, Donovan Smith and Behren Morton split the snaps.

But last week it was Shough who was handed the keys to the offense against a sturdy Iowa State defense.



He completed 15 of 21 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Red Raiders’ 14-10 win, and if Shough attempts 12 passes against Oklahoma, all three Texas Tech quarterbacks will have thrown 100 passes this year.

45

Texas Tech running back Irving Thompson is a part of an aggressive Red Raider offense that hasn't been afraid to roll the dice on fourth down all year long Nirmalendu Majumdar / Ames Tribune-USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma State played fourth downs conservatively last week, but the Sooners will have no such luck this week.

Texas Tech’s offense is the most aggressive unit in the country, leading the nation with 45 fourth down conversion attempts.

The Red Raiders have been efficient too, converting 27-of-45 attempts.

OU’s defense has allowed opposing offenses to stay on the field on 54.2 percent of fourth down tries, which is ranked No. 87 nationally.

The Sooners will have to find a way to come up with stops to avoid facing another 102 defensive snaps as they did last week.

Oklahoma’s pass rush will have its chances to create negative plays and keep Texas Tech off schedule, however, as the Red Raiders have allowed 38 sacks so far this season.

162.5

Texas Tech's defense will be without star pass rusher Tyree Wilson, who finished his final year in Lubbock with seven sacks and 61 tackles Michael C. Johnson / USA TODAY Sports

If the temperatures drop in Lubbock on Saturday night, Eric Gray should still be able to keep the OU offense churning.

Texas Tech is allowing 162.5 rushing yards per game this year, the 82nd-best running defense in the country.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has struggled in November, putting in up-and-down performances against Baylor, West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

A disjoint passing attack would heap more pressure on the Sooner run game which will be missing center Andrew Raym for the second straight game, but Texas Tech star edge rusher Tyree Wilson will also miss the contest as he heals up to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Kickoff between the Red Raiders and the Sooners is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.