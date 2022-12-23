Oklahoma 5-Star DL Target David Stone Announces His Top 10

Literally minutes after getting bad news on one 5-star defensive tackle, Oklahoma fans got a little good news on another.

David Stone, one of the top-rated d-linemen in the country in the 2024 class, included OU in his top 10 schools on Friday.

Stone’s announcement — first reported on Twitter by On3 recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett — came just minutes after 2023 5-star d-tackle David Hicks announced on Twitter that he had signed with Texas A&M.

Stone included OU among Texas A&M, USC, Oregon, Alabama, Miami, Florida, LSU, Michigan State and Tennessee.

Stone has always been considered as a strong OU lean after growing up in Del City as a fan of the Sooners.

“My dad used to make me watch the games growing up,” Stone told AllSooners recently. “At first I wasn’t really a fan of the sport but after I started to play little league myself, I understood a lot more of what was happening (and) they started to grow on me.”

Stone told AllSooners he appreciated the energy and culture at Oklahoma under Brent Venables and the new coaching staff.

“The energy and passion that they bring to the table, plus the understanding and knowledge of the game, mixed with their prior success at Clemson, seems second to none,” he said.

Stone said he’s spoken many times with current OU players about the coaching change from Lincoln Riley to Venables.

“They tell me stories about the old staff,” Stone said, “and they tell me what it’s like now, which is all good things. But I want to know how it really is at the schools I’m considering because I don’t want to get on campus and it be a complete shock to me of how things really (are) wherever I am.”

He said at the time that OU and Michigan State were “battling it out for the top spot” but said there were also “a few schools right behind them” — and that included A&M.

Stone also acknowledged that Hicks’ commitment to A&M back in September caught him a little off guard. He said he wanted to try to play college football with Hicks, but didn’t know at the time where that would be.

“A&M’s always been high in my eyes before Hicks and before the NIL rule changes,” Stone said, “so regardless of what happens over there or the players coming or not, my relationship and trust I have in the staff alone is strong enough for me to decide to be an Aggie.”

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Stone is the nation's No. 2 defensive tackle, according to 247 Sports, and ranks as the top player in Florida and the No. 4 overall player in the nation in the 2024 class. He grew up in Del City but just finished his junior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.

