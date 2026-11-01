The Moments That Defined Oklahoma’s Blowout Loss to South Carolina

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s game against South Carolina on Saturday is one that Sooner fans will want to forget.

The Sooners lost 42-25 to the Gamecocks and fell to 4-4 on the season. OU logged only 71 offensive yards in the first half, and the game felt like it was already out of reach, with South Carolina leading by 18 points at the break.

Again, this is a game that anyone affiliated with the program will want to flush. But for any “sickos” who want to relive it, we at Sooners On SI have you covered with a visual story, chronicling the lows and the — few — highs from Saturday’s game.

Here are the moments that defined OU’s loss to the Gamecocks:

Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory tries to tackle South Carolina's Matt Fuller. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein celebrates with Kip Lewis and Reggie Powers III after making a tackle against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina got the ball first, and the Gamecocks moved the chains early with a 14-yard run from tailback Matt Fuller. OU’s defense, though, responded well after Fuller’s run and forced the Gamecocks to punt. Defensive end Taylor Wein tackled South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers for no gain on third-and-6.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer passes against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma running back Lloyd Avant tries to break free against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners went in reverse on their first drive. OU quarterback John Mateer completed a five-yard pass to Isaiah Sategna on first down before wide receiver Manny Choice was called for a false start. Mateer threw a screen pass to Lloyd Avant on third down, and that play lost two yards. OU trotted out Jacob Ulrich for a punt.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers carries the ball down Oklahoma's sideline. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers scores a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina then moved quickly into OU territory. Sellers broke off a 17-yard run to put the Gamecocks in the red zone. Two plays later, Sellers called his own number and broke a few tackles for a 15-yard touchdown run.

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart competes against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina's Justin Okoronkwo celebrates after tackling Oklahoma's John Mateer. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart — a likely top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft — gave OU a lifeline on its next drive, as he was called for defensive holding. The Sooners moved the ball into SC territory for the first time but did nothing with their opportunity. On third-and-1, Mateer was stopped behind the line of scrimmage, and OU punted again. Oklahoma’s defense forced a three-and-out on South Carolina’s ensuing possession.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi holds a South Carolina defender as John Mateer scrambles. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s next drive was over before it could get started. On first-and-10 from its own 29-yard line, offensive lineman Michael Fasusi was called for holding to move the Sooners back 10 yards. OU got those 10 yards back on the next three plays but still had to punt with 14:44 left in the second quarter.

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis returns an interception for a touchdown against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis returns an interception for a touchdown against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Despite OU’s horrific offensive start, the Sooners still trailed by only seven points after Ulrich’s punt. And on South Carolina’s first drive of the second quarter, they were able to tie the game. Defensive end Jake Kreul blasted Sellers as he threw, and linebacker Kip Lewis was right there to intercept the pass. Lewis returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown, marking his third defensive touchdown since arriving at OU.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers prepares to pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor catches a pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina players celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina, though, had a quick response to the Kip-six. Sellers found track star Nyck Harbor on a deep ball to give the Gamecocks a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. South Carolina’s Christian Clark then rushed one yard for a touchdown to give the Gamecocks the lead again with 11:20 left in the first half.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna tries to break free against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

On OU’s ensuing possession, the Sooners got another first down on another defensive holding penalty. But Mateer threw three incompletions in a row after that foul, and Oklahoma punted again.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers throws a deep ball against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina wide receiver DJ Black celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Sellers and the Gamecocks then started to pull away. With 9:19 remaining in the second quarter, Sellers connected with wide receiver DJ Black for an 84-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. rushes against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna catches a pass against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Finally, Oklahoma put together a quality drive after Black’s lengthy touchdown reception. Freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. gave OU a first down with a 13-yard run, and a block-below-the-waist penalty got the Sooners to South Carolina’s 30-yard line.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer gets sacked against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell high-fives Kip Lewis after making a field goal against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

As the Sooners have done too many times in 2026, they allowed the drive to stall. Mateer took a sack on third-and-10. OU sent out Tate Sandell to attempt a 52-yard field goal, and he converted to make it a 21-10 game with 2:49 left in the half.

Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers III tries to tackle South Carolina's Mazeo Bennett Jr. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers passes against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Already leading by two scores before halftime, the Gamecocks weren’t satisfied. South Carolina logged a methodical drive that included a couple of short passes, a 30-yard Sellers run and a 17-yard carry from running back Isaiah Augustave.

South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor catches a touchdown pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina cashed in on its long drive on a pass from Sellers to Harbor. OU got the ball back with 16 seconds, and the Sooners opted to run out the remainder of the time left in the first half. Fans booed the team off the field as the Sooners trailed 28-10 at the break.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer gets tackled against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma needed to act quickly if it wanted to get back into the game — but that didn’t happen. The Sooners went three-and-out to open the third quarter, and Mateer capped off the drive by taking a sack.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers passes against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive back Michael Boganowski logs an interception against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina put together another solid drive after the OU punt. But the Sooners’ defense made a play, as defensive back Michael Boganowski intercepted Sellers.

Oklahoma wide receiver Ivan Carreon catches a pass against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU’s first first down of the third quarter was an 11-yard pass from Mateer to Ivan Carreon, who had not logged a reception in 2026 before Saturday’s game. The Sooners, though, punted a few plays after Carreon’s reception.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke tries to tackle South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

If the game wasn’t already out of reach, Sellers made sure to put the nail in the coffin after OU’s punt. The quarterback led a 12-play, 75-yard drive down the field and finished it off with an 11-yard rushing touchdown with 2:04 left in the third quarter.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes as a South Carolina player grabs his facemask. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma wide receiver Ivan Carreon catches a touchdown pass against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina was called for a facemask on a Mateer rush, giving the Sooners good field position. A few plays later, Mateer hit Carreon on a 34-yard pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Sooners went for a two-point conversion but failed, making it a 35-16 game with 14:53 remaining.

South Carolina's Mazeo Bennett Jr. eludes Oklahoma's Omarion Robinson. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. scores a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina put one more score on the board before taking its foot off the gas. Sellers eluded Jeremiah Newcombe in the backfield and scrambled before launching a deep ball to wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. Bennett outran everybody else and strided into the end zone for his 79-yard touchdown reception.

Oklahoma wide receiver Ivan Carreon catches a pass against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell kicks a field goal against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Carreon continued his strong performance on OU’s next drive, as he made a leaping grab at the South Carolina 11-yard line. Like many others, this drive also stalled, and the Sooners decided to send Sandell out for another field goal, despite trailing by 26 points in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma wide receiver Ivan Carreon scores a touchdown against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

South Carolina pulled Sellers in favor of backup Cutter Woods on its next drive, and the Gamecocks eventually punted. OU responded with an 84-yard touchdown drive, as Mateer found Carreon in the end zone for the second time of the day. Carreon led OU in receiving, as he logged 88 yards and two touchdowns on five catches.

Oklahoma defensive back Markel Ford celebrates after intercepting a pass against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU attempted an onside kick after Carreon’s touchdown, but it did not work. Freshman defensive back Markel Ford intercepted Woods in the end zone to give OU one last possession.

Oklahoma running back Lloyd Avant carries against South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer walks off the field after losing to South Carolina. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma moved the ball 79 yards down the field in the final minutes before getting to the 1-yard line. On fourth-and-goal with 36 seconds left, the Gamecocks stuffed Avant and forced a turnover on downs. The Gamecocks ran one more play and sealed their 42-25 win.

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