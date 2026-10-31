Oklahoma-South Carolina Game Day Central: How to Watch, Major Storylines

Oklahoma hopes to turn Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium into a house of horrors for South Carolina on Halloween.

Fresh off last week’s victory over Mississippi State, the Sooners are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play, yet they still hold internal belief that they can win out and make something of the 2026 season.

The Gamecocks will have to handle their own success coming off a walk-off victory over Tennessee. Shane Beamer’s squad is 4-3 and 2-3 in conference play, but if they can knock off Oklahoma, they have a manageable couple of weeks before closing their SEC slate with Georgia.

The two programs traded road victories in their only matchups against each other over the last two seasons, so the winner on Saturday will also take a 2-1 lead in the all-time series.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. South Carolina

Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Time: 3:15 p.m.

3:15 p.m. Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network TV Broadcast Crew: Taylor Zarzour, Gene Chizik and Michella Chester

Taylor Zarzour, Gene Chizik and Michella Chester Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

Something's Gotta Give

Oklahoma’s offense has displayed incremental improvements over the past few weeks, but one major challenge still looms.

The Sooners have to find a way to finish off drives with touchdowns.

OU enters the week ranked 120th in red zone offense, but the Gamecocks rank 126th in red zone defense.

The Sooners have scored on 13 of their 17 trips to the red zone, with seven of those 13 scores being field goals.

South Carolina, on the other hand, has allowed opponents to score 19 times on 20 trips to the red zone (14 touchdowns and five field goals).

Whichever unit can execute near the goal line will go a long way toward determining the outcome on Saturday.

Mateer's Mindset

OU quarterback John Mateer was able to put in a clean shift last week against the Bulldogs.

He kept the offense moving with off-script plays through the air and he ran the ball as effectively as he has all season.

But adversity will strike at some point over the final five games of the regular season. Mateer’s ability to reset and avoid spiraling out of control will be crucial, especially as the Sooners battle star South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

Major Recognition

Oklahoma’s defense continues to produce at a high level, and two veteran members of Brent Venables’ group are turning heads across the country.

Safety Peyton Bowen and linebacker Owen Heinecke both got good news this week, as Bowen was named a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award and Heinecke was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

The duo is making the most of their last season in Norman (Bowen is eligible to return next year, but he indicated before the season that his plan is to depart for the 2027 NFL Draft).

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