The Moments That Shaped Oklahoma's Loss Against Michigan
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ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Oklahoma’s first big game of 2026 didn’t go as planned.
The No. 11 Sooners fell 17-10 to Michigan on Saturday, bringing their record to 1-1 on the young season. They will be forced to regroup quickly, as they will host New Mexico for their final non-conference game this week.
Here are the moments that defined OU’s loss to the Wolverines:
OU’s first drive looked encouraging. The Sooners got a first down after two plays before wide receiver Isaiah Sategna set them up with a second-and-short at their own 47-yard line. But quarterback John Mateer threw incomplete on second down before getting sacked on third. OU then punted.
OU’s defense looked like it forced a three-and-out on its opening possession, but a pass interference call on Courtland Guillory bailed the Wolverines out. Michigan got it to Oklahoma’s 38-yard line, but the Wolverines were called for holding, and they weren't able to get anything out of the drive.
The Sooners responded with a bailed-out three-and-out of their own. Michigan ran into OU punter Grayson Miller on a fourth-and-4 to move the chains. Mateer got a first down with his legs, but later on the drive, he threw back-to-back incompletions to once again send the punt team out.
Michigan broke the scoreless stalemate on its second drive. Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood found wideout JJ Buchanan for 36 yards to get the drive going. A few plays later, Underwood rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.
Tight end Rocky Beers and running back Lloyd Avant each had chunk plays to move the ball to Michigan’s 35-yard line on OU’s ensuing drive. But wide receiver Parker Livingstone fumbled after making a catch, and the Wolverines were right there to recover it.
Michigan then put together a seven-play drive, but a fumble that the Wolverines recovered forced them to punt. Wolverines punter Cam Brown then pinned the Sooners inside the one-yard line. Oklahoma went three-and-out amid its poor starting field position.
Though Miller’s punt went for 52 yards, Michigan still started with good field position at its own 44-yard line. Passes from Underwood to Savion Hiter and Andrew Marsh got the Wolverines in range for kicker Trey Butkowski to make a 40-yard field goal.
Right before halftime, the Sooners let another promising drive go to waste. OU got a couple of first downs before the Wolverines got Mateer in the backfield on a third down. Miller once again punted, and Underwood took a knee as Michigan took a 10-0 lead into halftime.
Oklahoma’s defense started the second half strong. After the Wolverines got seven yards on the first play of the half, the Sooners stood up on the next two plays, and Michigan brought out the punt team.
Finally, Oklahoma’s offense logged a quality possession on its first drive of the second half. Mateer hit Beers in space for a 25-yard gain to move the chains. Mateer then found Trell Harris on back-to-back plays to move the Sooners into enemy territory.
Two plays after Harris’ second catch, Mateer stayed hot. He connected with a wide-open Mackenzie Alleyne in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown pass. The score marked Alleyne’s first as a Sooner.
Now leading by only three, the Wolverines took a methodical approach to their next drive. Michigan used 7:02 of game time and got to the OU 31-yard line before Reggie Powers III sacked Underwood and forced a punt.
OU then quickly got into Michigan territory after Mateer found Beers for 43 yards. Then, a facemask penalty moved the chains again. But a sack and two short completions forced OU to bring out the field-goal unit. Kicker Tate Sandell made his only attempt of the day from 34 yards out, tying the game with 11:49 left in the game.
Now tied, the Sooners’ defense stood up and let the offense get the ball back. On third-and-short, defensive end Taylor Wein wrapped up Hiter for a four-yard loss.
On the third play of OU’s ensuing drive, Mateer threw a back-breaking interception into the hands of Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill, who returned the pick to the Sooners’ six-yard line. Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall scored a touchdown two plays later to give Michigan a 17-10 lead with 7:53 left.
The Sooners got one first down on the drive after Michigan’s touchdown. But a holding penalty set them back and eventually forced OU to punt with 4:43 remaining.
Miller’s strong day of punting continued, as he pinned the Wolverines inside their own one-yard line. Michigan called three very conservative run plays in the shadow of its own end zone, and the Wolverines punted the ball back with 3:05 left.
Xavier Robinson began OU’s drive with a three-yard run. Mateer then threw three incompletions in a row — two intended for Sategna, one for Beers.
Even after the Sooners turned it over on downs with 2:12 left, they got one more chance. OU got the ball back with 57 seconds remaining but couldn’t make anything of the opportunity. Mateer took a sack with 15 seconds left, and the Sooners had no timeouts left to stop the clock. The Big House erupted as the Wolverines sealed their win.
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Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfieldFollow carsondfield