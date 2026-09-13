The Moments That Shaped Oklahoma's Loss Against Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Oklahoma’s first big game of 2026 didn’t go as planned.

The No. 11 Sooners fell 17-10 to Michigan on Saturday, bringing their record to 1-1 on the young season. They will be forced to regroup quickly, as they will host New Mexico for their final non-conference game this week.

Here are the moments that defined OU’s loss to the Wolverines:

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer scans the defense before a snap in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

OU’s first drive looked encouraging. The Sooners got a first down after two plays before wide receiver Isaiah Sategna set them up with a second-and-short at their own 47-yard line. But quarterback John Mateer threw incomplete on second down before getting sacked on third. OU then punted.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood throws against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma linebacker Cole Sullivan high-fives safety Peyton Bowen after breaking up a pass against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU’s defense looked like it forced a three-and-out on its opening possession, but a pass interference call on Courtland Guillory bailed the Wolverines out. Michigan got it to Oklahoma’s 38-yard line, but the Wolverines were called for holding, and they weren't able to get anything out of the drive.

A pass intended for Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna is broke up against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners responded with a bailed-out three-and-out of their own. Michigan ran into OU punter Grayson Miller on a fourth-and-4 to move the chains. Mateer got a first down with his legs, but later on the drive, he threw back-to-back incompletions to once again send the punt team out.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood celebrates after a pass interference penalty is called against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood rushes for a touchdown against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Michigan broke the scoreless stalemate on its second drive. Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood found wideout JJ Buchanan for 36 yards to get the drive going. A few plays later, Underwood rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown with 47 seconds left in the first quarter.

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers tries to break a tackle after a catch in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Oklahoma wide receiver Parker Livingstone catches a pass against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Tight end Rocky Beers and running back Lloyd Avant each had chunk plays to move the ball to Michigan’s 35-yard line on OU’s ensuing drive. But wide receiver Parker Livingstone fumbled after making a catch, and the Wolverines were right there to recover it.

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein tackles Michigan running back Savion Hiter. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna is unable to catch a pass against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Michigan then put together a seven-play drive, but a fumble that the Wolverines recovered forced them to punt. Wolverines punter Cam Brown then pinned the Sooners inside the one-yard line. Oklahoma went three-and-out amid its poor starting field position.

Oklahoma defensive end Adepoju Adebawore tries to block a field goal from Michigan's Trey Butkowski. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Though Miller’s punt went for 52 yards, Michigan still started with good field position at its own 44-yard line. Passes from Underwood to Savion Hiter and Andrew Marsh got the Wolverines in range for kicker Trey Butkowski to make a 40-yard field goal.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma punter Grayson Miller prepares to punt against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Right before halftime, the Sooners let another promising drive go to waste. OU got a couple of first downs before the Wolverines got Mateer in the backfield on a third down. Miller once again punted, and Underwood took a knee as Michigan took a 10-0 lead into halftime.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood hands off to running back Bryson Kuzdzal against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma’s defense started the second half strong. After the Wolverines got seven yards on the first play of the half, the Sooners stood up on the next two plays, and Michigan brought out the punt team.

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers makes a catch against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris gets pushed out of bounds after making a catch against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Finally, Oklahoma’s offense logged a quality possession on its first drive of the second half. Mateer hit Beers in space for a 25-yard gain to move the chains. Mateer then found Trell Harris on back-to-back plays to move the Sooners into enemy territory.

Oklahoma wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne catches a touchdown pass against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Two plays after Harris’ second catch, Mateer stayed hot. He connected with a wide-open Mackenzie Alleyne in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown pass. The score marked Alleyne’s first as a Sooner.

Oklahoma's Reggie Powers III sacks Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma's Reggie Powers III celebrates with Taylor Wein after logging a sack against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Now leading by only three, the Wolverines took a methodical approach to their next drive. Michigan used 7:02 of game time and got to the OU 31-yard line before Reggie Powers III sacked Underwood and forced a punt.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer loses his helmet against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell prepares for an attempt against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

OU then quickly got into Michigan territory after Mateer found Beers for 43 yards. Then, a facemask penalty moved the chains again. But a sack and two short completions forced OU to bring out the field-goal unit. Kicker Tate Sandell made his only attempt of the day from 34 yards out, tying the game with 11:49 left in the game.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jayden Jackson wraps up Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein celebrates after logging a tackle for loss. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Now tied, the Sooners’ defense stood up and let the offense get the ball back. On third-and-short, defensive end Taylor Wein wrapped up Hiter for a four-yard loss.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer throws an interception against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill intercepts a pass against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

On the third play of OU’s ensuing drive, Mateer threw a back-breaking interception into the hands of Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill, who returned the pick to the Sooners’ six-yard line. Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall scored a touchdown two plays later to give Michigan a 17-10 lead with 7:53 left.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna tries to make a catch against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer rushes against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The Sooners got one first down on the drive after Michigan’s touchdown. But a holding penalty set them back and eventually forced OU to punt with 4:43 remaining.

Oklahoma wide receiver Jer'Michael Carter downs the ball against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma defensive back Reggie Powers III pursues Michigan running back Savion Hiter. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Miller’s strong day of punting continued, as he pinned the Wolverines inside their own one-yard line. Michigan called three very conservative run plays in the shadow of its own end zone, and the Wolverines punted the ball back with 3:05 left.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna tries to juke a Michigan defender. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers drops a pass against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Xavier Robinson began OU’s drive with a three-yard run. Mateer then threw three incompletions in a row — two intended for Sategna, one for Beers.

Michigan defensive back Chris Bracy celebrates after beating Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Even after the Sooners turned it over on downs with 2:12 left, they got one more chance. OU got the ball back with 57 seconds remaining but couldn’t make anything of the opportunity. Mateer took a sack with 15 seconds left, and the Sooners had no timeouts left to stop the clock. The Big House erupted as the Wolverines sealed their win.

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