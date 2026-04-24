The NCAA Fights Back Against Owen Heinecke, But Should Oklahoma be Concerned?

Cleveland County’s District Court granted Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke a temporary injunction against the NCAA on April 16, allowing him to play one more year for the Sooners.

The NCAA, though, isn’t done fighting. The organization filed an appeal on Friday with hopes of bringing the case in front of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

“The district court erroneously granted Mr. Heinecke his requested injunctive relief,” the NCAA said in the appeal. “Respectfully, the NCAA applied its rules to the letter. Plaintiff's evidence at the hearing primarily addressed character and athletic skills — neither disputed — not his entitlement to mandatory relief.”

Heinecke began his college career as a lacrosse player at Ohio State in 2021, but he appeared in only three games for the Buckeyes before transferring to Oklahoma as a walk-on.

The linebacker redshirted the 2022 season before appearing in 39 games over the next three years.

Last week, Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman approved Heinecke’s injunction, saying that the NCAA “failed to consider the totality” of the linebacker’s circumstances and that he would suffer “irreparable harm” if it wasn’t granted.

In its appeal, the NCAA argued that, “The district court erred by concluding he met his burden by ‘clear and convincing’ evidence. It substituted its judgment for the NCAA's.”

There’s a chance that Heinecke and his legal team could return to court. But how concerned should Oklahoma fans be?

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Heinecke will be eligible to play for the Sooners until an appeal is potentially confirmed. There is a chance that the NCAA’s appeal wouldn’t make it onto the Supreme Court’s docket until during or after the 2026 season, though, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network (OCSN), the NCAA has requested to put the case on a “fast track docket.”

The Oklahoma Supreme Court also may decide not to hear the appeal — that’s what happened with Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Chambliss, who was initially deemed ineligible to return to Ole Miss in 2026, was granted an injunction for another year of eligibility by the Calhoun County Chancery Court in February. The NCAA attempted to appeal that court’s decision, but the Mississippi Supreme Court denied the organization’s appeal.

Heinecke’s return would be massive for Oklahoma’s defense.

In 2025, the linebacker registered 74 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. He helped the Sooners lead the SEC in scoring defense and total defense last year.