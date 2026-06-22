These Matchups Will Decide Oklahoma vs. South Carolina

Halloween night in Norman will see South Carolina return to the field where they turned their 2024 season around. Sadly for Oklahoma, it was the game where everyone knew that there would be no redemption arc for the 2024 Sooners.

OU got their revenge in Columbia last season in the Sooners first trip to South Carolina. Now Oklahoma will have to defense home field once again from a desperate and talented Gamecock team.

Much has been made about OU's three-game stretch in a six-week span to start the season. But OU's final stretch that begins with USC on October 31 may be what gets Oklahoma back to the College Football Playoff or has them on the outside looking in.

Sooners On SI continues its examination of the matchups Oklahoma must win in each conference game, plus Michigan. 2026's schedule is difficult, but should OU navigate these matchups, they can find victory in any contest.

Minor Matchup: OU Wide Receivers vs. South Carolina Defensive Backs

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna scores a touchdown in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

It would bode well for Oklahoma if their pass catchers make life easier for John Mateer as the team gets deeper into the schedule. While you never want to pencil in injuries or fatigue, it's hard to imagine a world where the Sooners go far into the year without asking their quarterback to do a lot.

Turning short yardage throws into YAC-gains, getting behind South Carolina defensive backs and playing through contact — that should be the mantra of a receiver room looking to answer a lot of questions heading into 2026.

Isaiah Sategna III returns as the Sooners' top playmaker at wide out and hopes to build off an All-SEC year in 2025. Last season in a game where the passing game didn't do much — nor was it asked to do much more — Sategna had the lone highlight with a 20-yard touchdown catch against the Gamecocks.

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Major Matchup: Michael Fasusi/E'Marion Harris vs. Dylan Stewart

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) attempt to knock down a pass by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

OU only had to deal with Dylan Stewart a handful of plays last year.

Stewart did sustain an offseason back injury that head coach Shane Beamer said wouldn't keep him from being ready by the beginning of the season. Should Stewart be healthy for USC's trip to Norman, whomever earns the matchup between Michael Fasusi or E'Marion Harris will have their hands full.

Fasusi is set for a breakout season following a great start to his career as a true freshman, but Harris may be better suited for the matchup considering his three years of experience within the SEC.

In order to get ahead of the Gamecocks, OU will have to deal with Stewart's NFL-pass rushing abilities and neutralize him early on.