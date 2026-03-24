Three Burning Questions for Oklahoma’s Defense Entering Spring Practice

As Oklahoma prepares to return to the practice field this week, Sooners on SI took a look at the biggest questions facing Brent Venables’ offense this offseason.

Will Owen Heinecke be a Sooner in 2026?

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke before a snap against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Monday marked a big day in Owen Heinecke’s offseason.

He filed for an injunction, which is the next step in his eligibility fight with the NCAA.

At OU’s Pro Day, Heinecke said he was fully focused on the NFL Draft because he “can’t afford” to not play football next year.

If he’s able to win his court case against the NCAA, returning to Norman would be a viable path for Heinecke after enjoying a breakout season in 2025.

Heinecke’s return would dramatically change Oklahoma’s options at linebacker.

Kip Lewis, the team’s leading tackler last year (Heinecke was two tackles behind Lewis with 74), will return and he’ll be joined by Michigan transfer Cole Sullivan.

Heinecke’s addition would give the Sooners another linebacker experienced in Venables’ system to help teach the defense to Sullivan and it would allow the Sooners to rotate three experienced linebackers while bringing along younger pieces like James Nesta, Taylor Heim and Marcus James.

Without Heinecke, spring practice will be a race to get the younger names in OU’s linebacker room up to speed to support Lewis and Sullivan.

Who Will be the Next Taylor Wein?

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein tackles Alabama's Germie Bernard in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The development story of defensive end Taylor Wein was one of the biggest wins for Oklahoma in 2025.

He quickly became one of the Sooners’ best performers, and his level of play even allowed OU’s defense to continue to dominate without potential first-round pick R Mason Thomas.

Wein will be back, but with Thomas headed to the NFL alongside fellow defensive linemen Gracen Halton, Damonic Williams and Marvin Jones Jr., Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis need another guy to step up and fill the void on either the edge or up the middle.

The first candidate at defensive end would be Adepoju Adebawore, the longest-tenured member of the room.

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Adebawore tallied career-highs in tackles (17), tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (2.5) last year, and he has all the physical tools to trouble opposing offensive lines if he can put it all together.

Danny Okoye continues to earn more and more playing time as he spends time in the program as well, and UTSA transfer Kenny Ozowalu will get a chance to impact the game from both defensive end and defensive tackle.

The loss of Markus Strong to the transfer portal was a blow to Bates’ defensive tackles, but Venables has already spoken highly of Nigel Smith and Trent Wilson this offseason. Georgia State transfer Bishop Thomas will also get a shot in the defensive tackle rotation to emerge as a difference-maker alongside David Stone and Jayden Jackson.

What Kind of Depth Can Brandon Hall Build at Safety?

Oklahoma defensive back Peyton Bowen steps up to make a tackle against Temple. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Peyton Bowen and Michael Boganowski will form a dynamic duo at safety, but with Robert Spears-Jennings off to the NFL Draft and Jaydan Hardy transferring away, Brandon Hall has to find answers behind his starting duo at safety.

Reggie Powers moved up to cheetah in 2025 — a spot where he excelled — allowing Hall to roll with a rotation of Spears-Jennings, Bowen and Boganowski.

Boganowski steadily improved, adding reliability to his heavy hitting on the back end and Bowen finally got healthy and showed his quality all throughout his junior season.

With Courtland Guillory, Eli Bowen and Jacobe Johnson holding it down at cornerback, the Sooners can dial in on a few different combinations to build depth behind Peyton Bowen and Boganowski as the last line of defense.