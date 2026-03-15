Why DL Kenny Ozowalu Said Signing With Oklahoma Was 'A Pretty Easy Decision'

NORMAN — Kenny Ozowalu’s transfer portal experience was a whirlwind.

The former UTSA Roadrunner didn’t quite know what to expect, but he didn’t have to wait long to hear from Oklahoma.

“OU was definitely one of the first teams that showed a lot of interest in me,” he said last Monday. “The transfer portal is really hectic, just a lot of moving pieces really fast. … OU, they got in. They showed their interest. Really stood out to me.”

The Sooners were pretty clear with Ozowalu — they loved everything about his game.

As a redshirt freshman, Ozowalu did a little bit of everything for UTSA.

He played all across the Roadrunners’ defensive line, totaling 17 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in his first real college football action.

An offseason goal of his was to fill out his frame to play much bigger, but the Sooners hope to use his athleticism both on the edge and on the interior, OU coach Brent Venables said.

“I didn’t know that I was going to be doing that initially,” Ozowalu said, “but learning that it was like, okay, I’m coming from UTSA, I’ve played both inside and out so it’s really no surprise that they wanted to use me that way here. And so I’m just really excited.

“It gives me more of an opportunity to play so I’m all for it.”

The Sooners entered the offseason with holes across the defensive line.

R Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. both graduated from Miguel Chavis’ defensive ends room, and Todd Bates lost Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams to graduation on the interior.

Defensive tackle Markus Strong also hit the portal, leaving another roster spot for OU’s front office to fill.

And while there will be plenty of snaps up for grabs this spring, Ozowalu said he’s had no trouble finding teammates to help him get acclimated to life in Norman.

“PJ (Adebawore’s) helped me a ton since I’ve been here,” Ozowalu said. “Taylor Wein has helped me a ton. All of those guys just pouring into us, it’s been a real great experience.”

But that dynamic was expected from Ozowalu, who said he fell in love with the environment at OU immediately on his visit.

“That feeling of community and family,” he said. “It felt like somewhere where I would be welcomed. I wasn’t wrong, just being here a month, a month and a half now, I’ve definitely felt welcomed and part of the team.”

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Chavis and Bates also laid out their vision for how he would fit along the defensive line, which aligned with Ozowalu’s goals for himself.

“The need that they felt like they had for me — my body type, my playing style — I wanted to go somewhere I was needed and somewhere where I fit into the scheme and so they really showed that,” he said.

Ozowalu said his focus throughout spring practice will be to digest the playbook and work on his abilities dropping back into coverage, but he’s loved working with Bates and Chavis so far and it’s lived up to his expectations.

“Great coaches. Phenomenal coaches. Great personalities,” he said. “Larger than life, both of them. They always want to pour wisdom into us. That’s what I really appreciate about them.

“… It was a pretty easy decision.”