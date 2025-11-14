Three Matchups Oklahoma Must Win Against Alabama
Oklahoma’s path to the College Football Playoff runs through Tuscaloosa.
The No. 11-ranked Sooners control their own destiny if they can knock off the No. 4 Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC), something that’s much easier said than done.
OU coach Brent Venables had an extra week to get his team ready for the challenge, as the Sooners enjoyed their second bye week while Alabama took on LSU, meaning Oklahoma should be close to full strength on Saturday.
Here are three matchups the Sooners need to win to escape Tuscaloosa with a season-defining win.
DE Taylor Wein vs. OT Kadyn Proctor
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson simply does not throw interceptions.
He’s accounted for 21 passing touchdowns and thrown just one pick, and if the Sooners fail to get pressure on the Crimson Tide trigger man, it will be a long day for OU’s secondary.
With R Mason Thomas still hampered by the quad injury he suffered against Tennessee, redshirt sophomore Taylor Wein has an opportunity to pick up the slack.
Wein leads the Sooners with 11 tackles for loss and he’s second on the team with 3.5 sacks, and he’ll have to be at his best to win the battle against Alabama offensive tackle Kaydn Proctor.
Wein has yet to force a fumble this year, but Simpson has put the ball on the ground over the last month if Oklahoma can hit him from the blind side.
The three turnovers forced by OU’s defense in the first half against Tennessee helped turn the tide in Knoxville, and the Sooners will likely have to win the turnover battle again on Saturday to pick up the victory.
LB Kobie McKinzie vs. QB Ty Simpson
Getting linebacker Kobie McKinzie back will be huge.
Not only is McKinzie a sure tackler, but he’s the vocal leader of the defense — especially as the Sooners rush to get lined up before the snap.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- David Stone's Pride Goes Beyond his Role as Oklahoma's State Flag Bearer
- Oklahoma CB Courtland Guillory Possesses Attitude Necessary for Tough Alabama Offense
- Oklahoma's Defense Faces an Enormous Challenge if Alabama Gets to the Red Zone
Not only does Simpson have all the arm talent necessary to succeed in the SEC, he’s got full command of the offense and he often makes changes pre-snap at the line of scrimmage.
As important as McKinzie will be to stop Alabama’s rushing attack, his ability to get OU’s defense quickly lined up or to relay any changes from Oklahoma’s sideline will be crucial in getting the defense in the exact look Venables wants to try and confuse and stifle Simpson and the Crimson Tide passing attack.
C Jake Maikkula vs. LB Yhonzae Pierre
There will be a similar game of cat and mouse on the other side of the ball.
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack moves linebacker Yhonzae Pierre all over the field to devastating effect.
Pierre is fifth on the team in total tackles, but he leads the Crimson Tide in both tackles for loss (9.5) and sacks (6.0)
Keeping Pierre out of the backfield won’t fall on the shoulders of one single OU offensive lineman.
Pierre pops up in tons of different places before the snap, meaning Oklahoma’s offensive line is going to have to over-communicate in the hostile environment at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
That starts with center Jake Maikkula.
The Stanford transfer will have to quickly identify where Pierre is in every formation and relay that across the line of scrimmage — something that will be even more important with a pair of true freshmen tackles in Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje and a redshirt freshman guard in Eddy Pierre-Louis digesting Alabama’s vast defensive scheme for the first time.