Oklahoma's Defense Faces an Enormous Challenge if Alabama Gets to the Red Zone
NORMAN — Alabama is in a familiar position, but the 2025 Crimson Tide looks different than Nick Saban’s unit that ruled college football.
Kalen DeBoar’s outfit has ripped off eight straight wins thanks to a high-flying passing attack.
Alabama ranks 13th in passing yards per game, though the Crimson Tide are 119th in rushing yards per game.
The struggles on the ground haven’t been a detriment when the Crimson Tide gets to the red zone, however.
Alabama has scored on 92.1 percent of its trips inside the 20-yard line, which ranks 16th nationally — a trend Oklahoma’s defense will need to turn around on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC).
“They are very efficient,” OU coach Brent Venables said.
The Sooners love their matchup against Alabama’s rushing attack.
OU ranks fourth in rushing yards allowed per game, which should help Venables’ defense make the Crimson Tide one-dimensional.
Still, Alabama will have success through the air. Saturday will come down to turnovers and if either defense can force field goals instead of allowing touchdowns.
OU ranks 66th in red zone defense, but of the 16 red zone scores allowed, the Sooners have forced opponents to settle for a field goal eight times.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Oklahoma Embracing Its 'Road Dog' in Hopes to 'Kick Down the Door' in Tuscaloosa
- Two Oklahoma Defensive Linemen Questionable on Initial SEC Availability Report
- For Oklahoma, Containing Alabama Will Take Everyone
Repelling Alabama is easier said than done, largely because quarterback Ty Simpson keeps the Crimson Tide ahead of the chains.
“They can stay out of the negative plays (in the red zone),” Venables said. “They’ve got a lot of excellent play design, concepts when they get down into the red zone and they understand defense and how a defense works.
“When I watch them, that’s what I see. And so they try to put you in conflict and attack your rules and things of that nature, so they are really smart in that way, understanding what you do.”
Venables also noted how Alabama runs the ball better inside the 20-yard line, but OU will get a few pieces back to help stifle the Crimson Tide.
Linebacker Kobie McKinzie was listed as probable to play Saturday on the week’s first availability report, which will help the Sooners not only get lined up but also add beef to the middle of the defense.
Cornerback Gentry Williams is expected to be back in the lineup as well, meaning one of the secondary’s best tacklers will be available.
Defensive tackle Jayden Jackson was listed as questionable on Wednesday, and while his loss would be a significant blow, the defensive line is equipped to survive without Jackson on the interior.
Regardless, the Oklahoma defense will have to be at its best on Saturday to keep the Crimson Tide out of the end zone — especially if they march down near the goal line.
“I think they’re comfortable in that space,” Venables said. “It looks like they spend a lot of time there.”