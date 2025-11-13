All Sooners

Oklahoma CB Courtland Guillory Possesses Attitude Necessary for Tough Alabama Offense

Courtland Guillory doesn't seem to play like a true freshman, on the contrary, he gives Oklahoma a plethora of options on defense as they head to Tuscaloosa.

Brady Trantham

Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory
Oklahoma defensive back Courtland Guillory / Carson Field, Sooners On SI
In this story:

NORMAN — Courtland Guillory has come a long way since the Cam Coleman experience.

On a day where Brent Venables admittedly put his true freshman corner under a lot of pressure, Guillory could have reacted to his performance where he surrendered three catches for 88 yards and a touchdown to Coleman — and was the culprit of two back-breaking and drive-extending penalties — with disdain.

Not Guillory. He's put together one of the finest seasons at cornerback the Sooners have seen in many years, let alone for a freshman. It's a testament to his mentality to bounce back from mistakes and continue to make plays.

"Attitude," veteran OU cornerback Gentry Williams said on Monday. "When you got attitude like that, the way he plays? A lot of people can't play like that, and I love his aggression, attitude. Dude a baller."

As only the second OU true freshman to start at cornerback in a season opener — the first being P.J. Mbanasor in 2015 — you've got to have attitude. Not just an attitude to quickly move on following a bad play, but an attitude that breeds swagger and confidence.

Guillory has shown that swagger and confidence.

More Oklahoma Football

Guillory’s season has been defined by shifting roles — starting the year as a starter, moving to a reserve spot when Eli Bowen returned against Kent State and reclaiming a starting position after Williams was injured versus South Carolina.

Despite the fluctuating role, Guillory has earned recognition as the 11th-best cornerback in the SEC according to Pro Football Focus.

"He's a dog," Williams said. "They don't make a lot of Courtlands out there, if any. He's one of one. He's rare. He's talented, but he wants to get better. You don't see that in a lot of young guys. I mean, I think the only person younger I've seen that from is the dude over there, Eli. But he's young, he wants to get better and he's gonna be really good."

Whenever Guillory's name has been called, he's answered. Venables and players like David Stone have recognized that.

"A lot of guys who are having success today had that same mindset and applied themselves in the work room, the classroom, weight room and practice field," Stone said. "When they got their opportunity, they were ready for it. Courtland Guillory was ready for his opportunity when he got it."

The Sooners face quite an opportunity this Saturday when they take on No. 4 Alabama. The Crimson Tide possesses a number of talented pass catchers and one of the better quarterbacks in the nation — once again putting a spotlight on Guillory.

Venables and the Sooners feel confident that their young cornerback will once again answer the call.

feed

Published
Brady Trantham
BRADY TRANTHAM

Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.

Home/Football