Oklahoma CB Courtland Guillory Possesses Attitude Necessary for Tough Alabama Offense
NORMAN — Courtland Guillory has come a long way since the Cam Coleman experience.
On a day where Brent Venables admittedly put his true freshman corner under a lot of pressure, Guillory could have reacted to his performance where he surrendered three catches for 88 yards and a touchdown to Coleman — and was the culprit of two back-breaking and drive-extending penalties — with disdain.
Not Guillory. He's put together one of the finest seasons at cornerback the Sooners have seen in many years, let alone for a freshman. It's a testament to his mentality to bounce back from mistakes and continue to make plays.
"Attitude," veteran OU cornerback Gentry Williams said on Monday. "When you got attitude like that, the way he plays? A lot of people can't play like that, and I love his aggression, attitude. Dude a baller."
As only the second OU true freshman to start at cornerback in a season opener — the first being P.J. Mbanasor in 2015 — you've got to have attitude. Not just an attitude to quickly move on following a bad play, but an attitude that breeds swagger and confidence.
Guillory has shown that swagger and confidence.
Guillory’s season has been defined by shifting roles — starting the year as a starter, moving to a reserve spot when Eli Bowen returned against Kent State and reclaiming a starting position after Williams was injured versus South Carolina.
Despite the fluctuating role, Guillory has earned recognition as the 11th-best cornerback in the SEC according to Pro Football Focus.
"He's a dog," Williams said. "They don't make a lot of Courtlands out there, if any. He's one of one. He's rare. He's talented, but he wants to get better. You don't see that in a lot of young guys. I mean, I think the only person younger I've seen that from is the dude over there, Eli. But he's young, he wants to get better and he's gonna be really good."
Whenever Guillory's name has been called, he's answered. Venables and players like David Stone have recognized that.
"A lot of guys who are having success today had that same mindset and applied themselves in the work room, the classroom, weight room and practice field," Stone said. "When they got their opportunity, they were ready for it. Courtland Guillory was ready for his opportunity when he got it."
The Sooners face quite an opportunity this Saturday when they take on No. 4 Alabama. The Crimson Tide possesses a number of talented pass catchers and one of the better quarterbacks in the nation — once again putting a spotlight on Guillory.
Venables and the Sooners feel confident that their young cornerback will once again answer the call.