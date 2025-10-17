Three Matchups Oklahoma Must Win Against South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC — The Sooners hit the road this weekend hoping to get back on track.
Last week’s 23-6 loss to Texas was a tough pill to swallow for Brent Venables’ group, but Oklahoma (5-1, 1-1 SEC) can start to move back in the right direction with a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3).
Shane Beamer’s team embarrassed OU last year, forcing turnovers on the first three possessions (including two defensive scores) to end the contest midway through the first quarter.
OU will need a better showing from quarterback John Mateer to exact revenge in Columbia, but belief is strong that a week of practice will help the quarterback shake off the rust he displayed against the Longhorns.
Here are three matchups the Sooners must win to enjoy their first-ever trip to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday (11:45 a.m., SEC Network).
OTs Michael Fasusi and Derek Simmons vs. DEs Dylan Stewart and Bryan Thomas Jr.
Oklahoma got good news on Wednesday’s first availability report of the week.
Veteran offensive tackle Derek Simmons, who left the Red River Rivalry with an injury at the end of the first quarter, was off the report and is available.
Simmons’ presence will be necessary, because while the Gamecocks are not as good a defense as Texas, they still have a pair of talented pieces on each end of the defensive line.
Dylan Stewart was an instant star in the SEC last year, and he’s back again.
Across from him, senior Bryan Thomas Jr. has almost posted career-highs in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks halfway through the season.
If the Sooners want to get their running game going against South Carolina, who ranks 73rd in rushing yards allowed per game, OU needs Michael Fasusi and Simmons to be able to battle to at least a draw on the perimeter.
And if OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle decides to let Mateer air it out even more in light of his group’s struggles on the ground, Fasusi and Simmons must give Mateer enough time to operate.
Stewart has 3.5 sacks this year, and Thomas has three sacks to his name.
Oklahoma’s DL vs. QB LaNorris Sellers’ Rush Lanes
LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning are different quarterbacks, but they could pose a similar issue to Oklahoma’s defense.
The Sooners generated pressure in the Cotton Bowl, but Manning was able to escape the pocket and complete passes under duress just enough to overcome Oklahoma — especially in the third quarter.
South Carolina’s offensive line has struggled to the point that Beamer fired his offensive line coach this past Sunday.
The Gamecocks rank 125th in sacks allowed per game. Saturday should be a big day for Oklahoma’s defensive line, but the Sooners will have to ensure they stay disciplined on the edge to prevent Sellers from spinning out of the pocket and throwing jump balls downfield.
Vandrevius Jacobs is the leading receiver for the Gamecocks, and he’s a 6-foot target for Sellers. Nyck Harbor slightly trails Jacobs’ production this year, but the 6-5 receiver has legitimate track speed.
Both of those targets could pose problems for the OU secondary if Sellers is able to escape the rush and buy time for the duo to get open in a scramble drill downfield.
If the defensive line can hold contain, however, Saturday could be a big day for R Mason Thomas, Jayden Jackson, Gracen Halton, David Stone and Damonic Williams.
Oklahoma’s Punt Coverage vs. DB Vicari Swain
Any team led by a Beamer will be defined by its special teams.
The 2025 Gamecocks are no different.
Defensive back Vicari Swain has returned three punts for a touchdown this year, and he has South Carolina seventh nationally in punt return average.
Oklahoma’s punt coverage unit had been solid in 2025 until Texas punt returner Ryan Niblett broke off a 75-yard return for a touchdown (albeit aided by missed blocks in the back by the officials), which put the Longhorns up 20-6 last Saturday.
Facing a South Carolina offense that has struggled, the Sooners can’t allow the Gamecocks to generate easy points or field position on special teams or by turning the ball over deep in OU territory.
The turnovers proved costly in 2024, and Oklahoma must ensure it doesn’t spend the plane ride back to Norman reviewing special teams cutups on the iPads on Saturday night.