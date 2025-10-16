Oklahoma Freshman OL Michael Fasusi Embracing Lessons of Texas Defeat
To hear Michael Fasusi tell it, last week’s 23-6 Oklahoma loss to Texas was a step in the right direction for him.
“Going against guys like Colin (Simmons) and Zina (Umeozulu, Texas’ defensive ends), that whole day was amazing,” Fasusi said. “It was everything I needed. I got exposed a few reps, but everything needs to get better, man.”
Fasusi, the Sooners’ freshman tackle, wasn’t great in playing all 70 snaps against the Longhorns, grading out at a 58.7 overall according to Pro Football Focus, including a team-low 44.4 in pass blocking.
But Fasusi is looking at it as a positive experience.
“I feel like some places I did get exposed,” Fasusi said. “I really needed — me and the team, me and the O-line — really needed it, focusing back on the details, focusing on everything that needs to be fixed. Just overall, doing what winning requires.”
It doesn’t get any easier for Fasusi and the Sooners this weekend when they travel to take on South Carolina on Saturday (11:45 a.m., SEC Network).
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Oklahoma Must Harness 'Technical Violence' for Ground Attack to Take Step Forward
- Why Oklahoma Believes Its 'Tremendously Important' to get WR Javonnie Gibson the Ball
- How Oklahoma’s Defense Plans to Contain South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers
- Oklahoma DE Taylor Wein Not Satisfied with Strong Start to 2025 Season
The Gamecocks are just 3-3 overall but feature two explosive defensive ends in Dylan Stewart and Bryan Thomas Jr., who have combined for 6.5 of South Carolina’s 14 sacks this season.
“I really needed it,” Fasusi said of last week’s experience going into the challenge of trying to keep Stewart and Thomas away from quarterback John Mateer this week. “Talking about speed to power, the speed of the edge, everything just came down to me and trusting myself, trusting my technique, really not doing my own thing, doing everything that I’ve been coached and staying true to that. That’s really all there is.”
Fasusi has had a bit of an up-and-down start to his OU career.
After missing the opener due to injury, he was excellent in playing all but nine plays in the win over Michigan.
He then missed the Temple game and played just nine plays in the victory over Auburn before returning vs. Kent State.
Fasusi downplayed the effect of missing time on his development.
“There’s a lot that goes into this,” he said. “For me, it’s just prioritizing everything I have. Like practice — obviously I can do better. There’s more to do. Coming into this week, that’s when I find out, let me work more, let me work on my hands, let me work on my feet, let me work on my sets, my eyes, physicality as well. … This month has been a great experience.”
The mindset of improvement and embracing challenges that Fasusi has shown since the loss is one of the reasons offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh spoke so highly of Fasusi before the season.
“Whether Fasusi gets his ass kicked by R Mason (Thomas) or not, he ain’t scared,” Bedenbaugh said then of the practice battles between Fasusi and the Sooners’ defensive ends. “He’s going out there to win.”
Fasusi believes there’s plenty of growth on the table this season — both for the line as a whole and himself individually.
That’s especially true in the running game, where Oklahoma is averaging just 122.3 yards per game on the ground — just yards per game from the running backs.
“It all comes down to details and physicality,”Fasusi said. “There has to be a will imposed in our mind that I’m gonna move you from point A to point B. That’s what we’re gonna do. That’s what we’re working on. That’s what we’re improving every single day. Coming down to the details like, you can’t just look at what’s right in front of you. You have to see the whole defense.”